Arsenal vs Man City: Premier League champions get first trophy of the season defeat Citizens in Community Shield

Arsenal began their preparation for the Premier League season with a convincing win over their rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The Gunners head into the Community Shield looking to bounce back after failing to win their last three pre-season games.

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Looking to launch their campaign on a strong note as they prepare to defend their first Premier League title in 22 years, Arsenal secured a crucial win.

Demonstrating their status as Champions of England, the Gunners delivered a commanding performance to defeat Manchester City 3-0.

As it happened

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For Arsenal's season opener, Mikel Arteta fielded a midfield trio of Myles Lewis-Skelly, Bruno Guimarães, and Martin Odegaard.

On the opposing side, Enzo Maresca selected Elliot Anderson in midfield and started Erling Haaland up front, with Jack Grealish starting among Manchester City's substitutes.

Havertz scores for Arsenal || Imago

Arsenal took control immediately from the opening whistle, leaving Manchester City without a touch.

Pushing forward in numbers right away, Lewis-Skelly threaded a sharp through ball to Riccardo Calafiori, who finished cleanly into the bottom corner—opening the scoring after just 23 seconds.

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Continuing their dominant display, Arsenal soon doubled their advantage, with Odegaard delivering an inswinging cross from the right to the back post.

Debutant Christos Tzolis headed it down for Kai Havertz to nod in from six yards, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Arsenal players celebrating after scoring || Imago

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Arsenal displayed brilliant football early in the second half when Christos Tzolis collected the ball on the left wing and passed it inside to Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard beat Josko Gvardiol with a magnificent first touch, dummied a shot to send Gianluigi Donnarumma to the turf, and calmly rolled the ball into the net.

Arsenal looked more in control of the game with a comfortable lead and stopped every effort from Man City to get a goal.