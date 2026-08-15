'It's going to be a tough season' – Osimhen warns Galatasaray teammate after disappointing opening game

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen and his Galatasaray side started the Super Lig season in disappointing fashion

Victor Osimhen has warned his Galatasaray teammates that they face a demanding campaign after the Turkish champions were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Çorum FK in their opening match.

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The Super Eagles striker scored twice to rescue a point but described the result as a wake-up call ahead of a season that will include Champions League football.

Osimhen sounds warning after draw

Galatasaray were unable to begin their campaign with victory despite Osimhen's goals, with the Nigerian finding the net twice, including a late equaliser, to prevent an opening-day defeat.

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The result left Osimhen disappointed, although he believes the setback could prove useful if Galatasaray learn from their mistakes.

"Disappointment! I think it was actually a wake-up call. We weren't underestimating our opponent. These kinds of opponents are tough. We knew they would challenge us, and they did," Osimhen said, according to the club's official website.

The forward urged his teammates to respond quickly as they prepare for tougher challenges, saying, "We need to wake up. We're experiencing disappointment. Let this be a wake-up call. Knowing that all the upcoming matches will be difficult, we will learn from our mistakes, improve ourselves, and continue on our way.”

Osimhen believes the team must build momentum before beginning their Champions League campaign, "It's going to be a tough season. As a team, we're aware of that. I'm ready to give everything for the club," he said.

Osimhen dismisses Arsenal transfer talk

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The Nigerian's brace came amid continued speculation over his future, with Arsenal among the clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

Recent reports have claimed that Arsenal and Galatasaray have discussed a possible deal for the striker during negotiations between the clubs. However, Osimhen refused to allow the transfer rumours to distract him from his responsibilities in Istanbul.

"Rumors always circulate during the transfer window. I'll focus on my job. I'm focused on my work. We'll see and think about the future then," he said.

The 27-year-old also praised Galatasaray's supporters for their continued backing and called on his teammates to repay that faith.

"Our fans give us incredible energy and they're always behind us. We need to reciprocate that. We need to gain momentum before the Champions League. We need to fight very hard from the very first match," Osimhen added.

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