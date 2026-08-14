Osimhen opens season account with dramatic brace to save Galatasaray from humiliation

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has proved exactly why elite European clubs are fighting for him, scoring twice to save Galatasaray from a shocking opening-day defeat against Çorum FK.

Super Eagles superstar Victor Osimhen has single-handedly dragged Galatasaray back from the absolute brink of humiliation.

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Amidst intense global transfer speculation linking him with a record-breaking move away from Istanbul, the Nigerian striker produced a relentless rescue mission on the opening day of the 2026–27 Süper Lig season.

The reigning Turkish champions played out a highly volatile, breathtaking 2-2 draw against underdogs Corum FK at RAMS Park.

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It took absolute late drama and a masterclass in clinical finishing from Osimhen to salvage a point for the hosts, leaving millions of fans across the globe completely stunned by the match's frantic conclusion.

The VAR-Approved Breakthrough

Following a highly competitive and entirely tense goalless first half where the visitors frustrated the champions, Osimhen finally brought RAMS Park to life in the 53rd minute.

The lethal Nigerian forward showed his elite movement to blast the ball home from an impossible angle, forcing a lengthy, nerve-racking VAR review before the referee officially signaled the opening goal.

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The breakthrough sent an immediate message to the market, reminding everyone of his world-class value just days after his explosive Premier League transfer interview went viral online.

DON'T MISS THIS — Fans in their feelings as explosive Victor Osimhen interview resurfaces amidst Arsenal links

Victor Osimhen scores from an impossible angle to score Galatasaray's first goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/YY1fewsduy — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 14, 2026

The Great Corum Scare

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Instead of crumbling under the pressure of playing the champions, Corum FK launched a spectacular, rapid counter-offensive that completely hallowed out the Galatasaray defense.

In the 59th minute, Alexandros Kyziridis produced a clinical finish to level the scoreline. Before the home side could even recover from the psychological shock, Jesús Ramírez struck again in the 61st minute, handing the underdogs a stunning 2-1 lead and silencing the home crowd.

Red Card Madness Flips the Script

The entire complexion of the match shifted dramatically in the 70th minute when opening goalscorer Kyziridis went from hero to absolute villain.

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The Corum star was brandished a straight red card for a reckless challenge, reducing the visitors to 10 men and forcing them into a desperate defensive block.

The numerical advantage allowed Galatasaray to throw caution to the wind, committing every single player forward in a frantic search to avoid a historical upset.

With the stadium clocks ticking toward an embarrassing opening-day defeat, Osimhen proved exactly why he commands an astronomical price tag.

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In the 90th minute, the Super Eagles talisman connected with a brilliant delivery into the box, firing home his second goal of the night to complete his fantastic brace.

The clutch equaliser sparked absolute ecstasy in the stands, showcasing the same elite, unyielding mentality seen from top-tier African stars competing at the highest level of world football.

The £111m Transfer War Intensifies

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Osimhen’s heroic opening-day display will only pour petrol on the blazing transfer war currently raging between Europe and the Middle East.

With English Premier League heavyweights aggressively monitoring his situation and Galatasaray desperate to protect their crown until June 2029, this match proved that the striker remains fully professional.