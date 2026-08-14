'Change your behaviour' — Explosive Osimhen interview puts Arsenal fans in their feelings amidst transfer links

Super Eagles icon Victor Osimhen has triggered an absolute firestorm online after a legendary interview resurfaced just as Arsenal launched high-level transfer discussions.

Super Eagles main man Victor Osimhen has thrown the Premier League football community into complete emotional turmoil.

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With the European transfer window rapidly drawing to a close, a legendary, explosive interview has resurfaced online, sending fans into their absolute feelings just as Arsenal aggressively enter the race for his signature.

The North London giants have reportedly opened formal discussions with Turkish champions Galatasaray regarding the availability of the Nigerian powerhouse.

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While a final fee has not yet been formally rubber-stamped, Osimhen's name has completely taken over the transfer market, forcing rival fanbases into a bitter war of words over his elite capabilities and fiery temperament.

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The Resurfaced Dream That Fueled the Hype

The online madness ignited after a nostalgic 2023 video clip, originally shared by Sky Sports, began circulating rapidly across digital platforms.

In the video, the lethal forward laid bare his long-term career aspirations, stating passionately that he is working so hard to make sure that he achieves his ultimate dream of playing in the Premier League some day.

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Nigeria international Victor Osimhen

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day," he said.

For Arsenal loyalists, seeing this raw ambition feel so close to becoming a deadline-day reality has generated immense conversation.

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day."



Victor Osimhen speaking about his dream of playing in the Premier League back in 2023 ⏮️ pic.twitter.com/Xvp2sPbSOY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2026

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Inside Arsenal's Strategic €130m Alternative Play

Arsenal's sporting director, Andrea Berta, accidentally triggered the Osimhen breakthrough while conducting broader negotiations with Galatasaray over potential outgoings for Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

With Mikel Arteta's primary striker target, Julian Alvarez, locked behind an astronomical £100 million+ valuation at Atlético Madrid, the Gunners are actively pivoting to Osimhen.

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The move comes as a direct threat to other elite clubs, mirroring how Real Madrid completely altered the market after sealing their historic €140 million African mega-transfer earlier this window.

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"We Don’t Want a Boxer!" — The Attitude Backlash

Despite his undeniable world-class talent, a highly vocal section of football fans used the transfer rumours to aggressively attack the reigning African Player of the Year.

Critics claim his outspoken nature and highly public touchline disputes make him a toxic addition to any Premier League dressing room.

Lashing out at the forward's personality, a disgruntled fan insisted that nobody is looking for a boxer in their team because he simply possesses too much of a bad attitude.

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However, the anti-Osimhen narrative was met with fierce resistance from loyal Nigerian supporters and objective football purists who view him as a generational warrior.

Defenders quickly flooded the timelines to remind critics of his incredible work ethic and resilience across Europe.

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An animated supporter hit back at the haters, pointing out that Osimhen’s ambition was obvious long before the current rumours because he worked tirelessly from Charleroi to Lille, became a Serie A champion with Napoli, and then embraced Galatasaray without ever lowering his standards.

The Alleged Anti-Chelsea Media Conspiracy

The escalating drama has also exposed deep-rooted tribalism among Premier League fans, with furious Chelsea supporters accusing the English media of blatant hypocrisy.

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Stamford Bridge fans are completely enraged that sports networks are suddenly hyping up the striker now that Arsenal are interested, after downplaying his talent when Chelsea spent two seasons chasing him.