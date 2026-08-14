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Transfer news: Arsenal hold fresh talks to sign Saliba’s replacement Ezri Konsa

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:59 - 14 August 2026
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Arsenal hold fresh talks to sign Saliba’s replacement
Arsenal have reportedly reopened discussions with Aston Villa regarding a potential transfer for defender Ezri Konsa.
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The Gunners had previously expressed interest earlier in the summer, but their initial valuation was reportedly half of what the Europa League champions are demanding. 

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Aston Villa, managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, appear unwilling to lower their asking price for the England international.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his backline, particularly after William Saliba aggravated a back injury while on international duty with France at the World Cup, which is expected to sideline him for several months.

Arsenal return for Konsa 

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While Konsa is considered Arsenal's primary defensive target, the club's sporting director is also evaluating other options, according to reports.

Barcelona's Jules Kounde and Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill have been mentioned as potential alternatives.

Konsa in action for Aston Villa || Imago
Konsa in action for Aston Villa || Imago

Konsa's significant Premier League experience makes him an attractive prospect. However, Villa may be hesitant to part with another key player, having already generated over £150 million this summer from the sales of Lucas Digne, Morgan Rogers, and Youri Tielemans.

The centre-back has been a standout performer for Villa in recent seasons and is entering the final two years of his contract, with no extension signed yet. 

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He was absent from Villa's Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, having been granted an extended break following his World Cup involvement, where he made eight appearances for England. 

In other transfer news, Arsenal have also been linked with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. His name reportedly came up in discussions with Galatasaray, which is interested in signing Gabriel Martinelli.

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