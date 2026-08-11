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Is this recovery? Injured Arsenal star Saliba spotted on vacation with U.S model Rubi Rose

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:01 - 11 August 2026
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Arsenal defender William Saliba has been the subject of social media speculation after being spotted vacationing with American model and influencer Rubi Rose.
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Saliba is giving fans something to talk about off the pitch, despite being out of action due to injury, since France's World Cup exit against Spain.

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Social media has exploded with claims that the French centre-back has been spotted holidaying with American model and influencer Rubi Rose.

Clips circulating online appear to show the pair in the same sunny location, with Rose looking typically glamorous while Saliba was seen nearby.

William Saliba spotted with Rubi Rose

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One of the videos captures another guy boldly helping Rose with a helmet, while Saliba looks on.

@offpitchgossip William Saliba & Rubi Rose in Turks & Caicos together #saliba #williamsaliba #rubirose #turksandcaicos #pourtoiii ♬ original sound - j_lawjr

Fans have been going wild in the comments, with some joking that the Arsenal defender might need more than just back rehab if this is how he’s spending his recovery time.

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Some of the footage is not entirely clear, but several outlets have reported that the player is Saliba, who remains in recovery.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the defender will miss an “extended period,” and is in “rest mode,” doing almost nothing to avoid making the problem worse.

The 25-year-old was one of the standout performers in Arsenal’s title-winning campaign last season, so his absence is a major blow.

But while the club wait for their defensive rock to recover, the rumour mill is having a field day with these holiday snaps.

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