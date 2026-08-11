Is this recovery? Injured Arsenal star Saliba spotted on vacation with U.S model Rubi Rose

Arsenal defender William Saliba has been the subject of social media speculation after being spotted vacationing with American model and influencer Rubi Rose.

Saliba is giving fans something to talk about off the pitch, despite being out of action due to injury, since France's World Cup exit against Spain.

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Social media has exploded with claims that the French centre-back has been spotted holidaying with American model and influencer Rubi Rose.

Clips circulating online appear to show the pair in the same sunny location, with Rose looking typically glamorous while Saliba was seen nearby.

William Saliba spotted with Rubi Rose

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A guy SHOT HIS SHOT with Rubi Rose and had her BLUSHING as he was helping her with her helmet while she was spotted on vacation with Arsenal star William Saliba 😭🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/sxHxxEtS3i — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) August 10, 2026

One of the videos captures another guy boldly helping Rose with a helmet, while Saliba looks on.

Fans have been going wild in the comments, with some joking that the Arsenal defender might need more than just back rehab if this is how he’s spending his recovery time.

Why is Saliba hanging out with Rubi Rose? 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yNuChgZSdI — Sxnti (@PeakSxnti) August 11, 2026

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Saliba was supposed to be resting that back on vacation. Unfortunately, Robi Rose has other plans for his rehabilitation program, we cooked😭 https://t.co/GyBV3DNei0 pic.twitter.com/Qo845ZaWhy — Karabo (@Kayswayx2) August 11, 2026

Some of the footage is not entirely clear, but several outlets have reported that the player is Saliba, who remains in recovery.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the defender will miss an “extended period,” and is in “rest mode,” doing almost nothing to avoid making the problem worse.

The 25-year-old was one of the standout performers in Arsenal’s title-winning campaign last season, so his absence is a major blow.