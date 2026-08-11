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They will turn on you — Mikel Obi warns Salah after joining Osimhen inTurkey

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:17 - 11 August 2026
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Former Trabzonspor midfielder John Obi Mikel has advised Mohamed Salah on what to expect following his free transfer to the Turkish club.
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Mikel, who played for Trabzonspor during the 2019–20 season and continues to hold the club and City in high regard, believes excellent work has been done to bring Salah in.

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He also emphasised that the Egyptian forward will receive huge support from the passionate local fans, but warned that their backing is conditional on consistent top performances.

There is no doubt this was a shock move, as Salah, who had perhaps been expected to move to another top European club, arrived at Papara Park after mutually terminating his Liverpool contract at the end of last season.

Thousands of Trabzonspor supporters gave him a rapturous welcome at the airport and later packed the stadium for his official unveiling.

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Speaking to Turkish outlet Sabah, Mikel said: “Salah has his reasons for moving there; is it for football or financial incentives? If we consider finances, surely Saudi Arabia would be the better option.

Mikel Obi || X
Mikel Obi || X
Mohamed Salah in a Trabzonspor kit. || X
Mohamed Salah in a Trabzonspor kit. || X

“Trabzonspor is an excellent club, and the people are passionate about football. It is a football-centric city.

As soon as a transfer is announced, fans flock to the airport to welcome the player. This time was unique, thousands came out to greet Mo Salah. It was absolutely astonishing.”

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However, Mikel issued a clear warning about the intensity of the support. “The people in the city will worship you if you’re playing well and winning games.

"They turn on you quickly. They don’t care who you are or where you are from."

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