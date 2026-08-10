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Real Madrid make final decision on Endrick in summer transfer window

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:31 - 10 August 2026
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Real Madrid youngster Endrick | Imago
Brazil international Endrick's future has been a source of uncertainty in recent weeks. Los Blancos have now made a decisive move.
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Real Madrid have decided to keep Brazilian forward Endrick for the 2026/27 season, ending widespread speculation regarding another potential loan move.

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​The 20-year-old attacker has been given the club's iconic number 9 jersey as a statement of intent from the club's leadership, signalling his confirmed place in the first-team squad. 

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the club informed Endrick's agency, Roc Nation, that he is in their plans, turning away interest from multiple European suitors including Roma and various Premier League clubs.

​Endrick’s successful spell in France

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​The decision follows a productive 2025/26 loan spell at French side Olympique Lyon, where Endrick was sent to gain consistent playing time.

​Away from the spotlight of the Santiago Bernabéu, the teenager thrived in Ligue 1, registering 12 goal contributions in just 16 appearances for the club during the second half of the season. 

This dominant form successfully rebuilt his confidence and helped him make Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead of the likes of Joao Pedro. 

Brazil forward Endrick | IMAGO

Endrick's chance to impress new manager 

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​Endrick initially arrived at Real Madrid from Brazilian club Palmeiras with immense hype, making his debut during the 2024/25 campaign.

​Despite showcasing a prolific goal-scoring record in the Copa del Rey under Carlo Ancelotti, he struggled to secure regular minutes. 

The situation worsened during the 2025/26 season under Xabi Alonso, who largely discarded the young forward before his January loan move to France.

​The arrival of José Mourinho as Real Madrid's new manager for the 2026/27 season represents a significant turning point in Endrick's career.

​According to Romano's reports, Mourinho has been impressed by the Brazilian in training, and the club want him in their set-up until at least the January transfer window. 

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