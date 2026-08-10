Infantino accused of 'deception' as major confederations launch joint attack on FIFA president

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is facing a monumental challenge to his authority after three of the world's most influential football confederations—UEFA, CONCACAF, and the AFC—launched a sensational joint attack.

The civil war at the heart of global football has escalated dramatically with the release of a scathing open letter aimed directly at Infantino.

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The document, co-signed by the presidents and general secretaries of the European, North/Central American, and Asian confederations, does not mince words in its critique of the current FIFA administration.

Taking direct aim at Infantino's conduct, the letter suggests he has prioritised personal power over the collective good of the member associations.

Infantino's leadership under fire

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In a move that has sent shockwaves through the sport, the continental bodies have formally accused FIFA of "deception" in the wake of a controversial plan to sell off commercial rights to the World Cup.

"When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned," the statement reads.

Infantino FIFA President || Imago

The source of the outrage is what the letter describes as a "profound failure of judgement" concerning the FFE project, a proposed private investment deal.

It continues: "Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding—or demanding—power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it."

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The confederations specifically condemned Infantino's actions during a meeting in Rabat, Morocco, where he allegedly excluded FIFA Council members and member associations, opting instead to meet only with senior staff directly employed by FIFA.

The most significant development is the looming threat of a complete fracture in the global football structure.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino | IMAGO

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According to reports, preliminary discussions have already occurred between UEFA, CONCACAF, and the AFC about creating breakaway competitions if Infantino remains in his post.