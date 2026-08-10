‘It’s just one of those things’ - Madugu defends Okoronkwo's decision in Super Falcons' WAFCON exit

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has addressed Esther Okoronkwo's choice to shoot rather than pass to teammate Asisat Oshoala during Nigeria's WAFCON exit.

Madugu’s team suffered a narrow 1-0 quarter-final loss to Cameroon in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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The critical moment occurred late in the game when Okoronkwo found herself in a promising attacking position but opted for a shot on goal, despite Oshoala being arguably better placed to score.

The missed opportunity proved costly to the Super Falcons as they were eliminated from the tournament.

Madugu speaks on Super Falcons loss

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Speaking at the post-match press conference, Madugu downplayed the incident and dismissed any speculation of friction within the squad, stating that Okoronkwo's decision was made in the heat of the moment.

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu || Imago

"I’m sure she felt she could score. That was why she made the attempt," Madugu explained. "She probably could have passed the ball to Asisat, who was in a better position to score. That is not to say there is any division. There is no division."

The coach firmly rejected any notion of internal conflict, emphasising the team's unity despite the disappointing result.

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"To the best of my knowledge, there is no problem in the camp. There are no camps within the team," he insisted.

"They are all on the same page. They have been working together for Nigeria. It’s just one of those things that happened in the course of a game."

Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo | Credit: IMAGO

The defeat not only ended Nigeria's campaign to defend their WAFCON title but also cost the ten-time African champions an automatic qualification spot for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

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However, the Super Falcons' World Cup aspirations are not over. They will now face South Africa on Thursday, August 13, in a WAFCON play-off match.