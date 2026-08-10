‘The right move at the right time’ - Ronald Araujo on Liverpool move
Ronald Araujo has opened up about his move from Barcelona to Liverpool, describing the transfer as an important career decision and insisting that the switch to Anfield came at exactly the right moment.
The Uruguay international joined Liverpool on a season-long loan after the Premier League club moved quickly to secure defensive reinforcements.
🚨 Liverpool confirm Ronald Araujo has joined from Barcelona on a season-long loan. Deal includes a €55m buy option.— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 10, 2026
Liverpool will cover 100% of Araujo’s salary, but the defender took a pay cut for the forthcoming season as part of a desire to join and get regular minutes.… pic.twitter.com/crbM2IYsmf
Araujo reveals how Liverpool deal happened
Speaking about his arrival, the 27-year-old made clear that he is excited about beginning a new chapter on Merseyside.
He said, “I’m excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I’m excited to meet my teammates, excited to get started playing, and I’m very motivated and really up for getting going.”
The defender believes the transfer was exactly what he needed at this point in his career.
He added, “I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take.
“As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly.
The defender continued, “I’m super-happy to be here and excited to get started. I’m glad about the interest and it was the right move at the right time.”
🗣️ Ronald Araujo on joining #LFC. “I’m excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I’m excited to meet my teammates, excited to get started playing, and I’m very motivated and really up for getting going.— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 10, 2026
“I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in… pic.twitter.com/mAQNE10voQ
Araujo's arrival also gives Liverpool another experienced option as the club prepares for a new Premier League campaign.
The defender will now have to adapt to a new league, new teammates and a different tactical environment.
Liverpool's season begins with a difficult away fixture against Newcastle United on August 23.