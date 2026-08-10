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‘He’s got to prove that he really is top class’ - Ex-Liverpool star not convinced about Guimaraes Arsenal move

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:02 - 10 August 2026
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Ex-Liverpool star not convinced about Guimaraes
Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has cast doubt on whether Bruno Guimaraes is a truly elite player.
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Arsenal have landed one of the summer's biggest signings, securing the 28-year-old midfielder from Newcastle United. 

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The Brazilian was signed for a fixed £75 million deal, and Arsenal will be the ultimate test of his credentials.

Guimaraes, who captained the Magpies to a Carabao Cup final, was unveiled at the Emirates Stadium before a pre-season friendly. 

Hamann speaks on Guimaraes’s move to Arsenal

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Despite the fanfare, Hamann believes the player has yet to justify his hefty price tag. "Bruno has been a big player for Newcastle, and he’s been the captain as well, led the way, led from the front," Hamann told Sports Mole. 

"But we’ve seen him in the World Cup. I think part of some of the biggest issues for the Brazil team were in the middle of the park."

The 2005 Champions League winner added, "I think he’s got to prove that he really is top class. It’s a huge fee, not as big as some of the others who left in the summer, like Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson."

Arsenal new signing Guimaraes || imago
Arsenal new signing Guimaraes || imago

Hamann's critique focuses on whether Guimaraes can provide the creativity required to break down disciplined opponents. 

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While acknowledging the Brazilian's reliability, he argued that Guimaraes must demonstrate more attacking flair to be ranked among the world's best midfielders.

"What does he bring to Arsenal? Well, he can nick a goal. A very reliable player, always accountable," Hamann explained. 

"And I think they would want some goals because what they lacked last season was goals from open play. Arsenal relied on set pieces most of the time."

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He concluded, "They’ve got some very good players in there with Declan Rice and a couple of others, but he’ll find his place. But I think what they want from him is getting a bit more adventurous from midfield. 

“I think he can bring that for them, but to call him top class, I think, is a bit premature. He’s a very good player. To show he’s top class, I think he’s got to prove it now at Arsenal."

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