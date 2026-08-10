‘It was fascinating’ - Maduka Okoye opens up on meeting Cardi B amid dating rumours

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has broken his silence on the viral Paris Fashion Week appearance that ignited dating rumours with American rap superstar Cardi B.

Speculation mounted last month after Okoye and Cardi B were seen together at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show in Paris.

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The Udinese goalkeeper was filmed escorting the Grammy-winning artist to her seat, and the two were later spotted at a dinner in Venice, further fueling talk of a potential romance.

While not directly confirming or denying the dating rumors, Okoye shared his perspective on the Paris event that captured widespread attention online.

Okoye speaks on Paris fashion week

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In a recent interview with The Guardian, Okoye addressed the experience, describing his first foray into the world of high fashion as an eye-opening moment.

"Being at the Paris Fashion Week was really impressive," Okoye stated. "It was my first time really coming into contact with high fashion, and it was fascinating. It’s a true art form."

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

The 26-year-old admitted the experience profoundly shifted his view of the industry. "I enjoyed it immensely, and since that moment I’ve become a much bigger fan of fashion than I was before," he added.

The images and videos from the show quickly went viral, amplified by Okoye's growing social media presence, which brought the moment to an audience far beyond the football world.

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Despite his increasing visibility in fashion, Formula One, and other cultural spheres, Okoye was quick to assert that his off-field interests do not interfere with his professional duties.

"What happens off the pitch is one thing, what happens on the pitch is another," he emphasised. "You have to separate the two. I never let these two worlds collide."