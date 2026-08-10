Advertisement

‘It was fascinating’ - Maduka Okoye opens up on meeting Cardi B amid dating rumours

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:38 - 10 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Maduka Okoye opens up on meeting Cardi B
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has broken his silence on the viral Paris Fashion Week appearance that ignited dating rumours with American rap superstar Cardi B.
Advertisement

Speculation mounted last month after Okoye and Cardi B were seen together at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show in Paris. 

Advertisement

The Udinese goalkeeper was filmed escorting the Grammy-winning artist to her seat, and the two were later spotted at a dinner in Venice, further fueling talk of a potential romance.

While not directly confirming or denying the dating rumors, Okoye shared his perspective on the Paris event that captured widespread attention online.

Okoye speaks on Paris fashion week

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Okoye addressed the experience, describing his first foray into the world of high fashion as an eye-opening moment.

"Being at the Paris Fashion Week was really impressive," Okoye stated. "It was my first time really coming into contact with high fashion, and it was fascinating. It’s a true art form."

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show
Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

The 26-year-old admitted the experience profoundly shifted his view of the industry. "I enjoyed it immensely, and since that moment I’ve become a much bigger fan of fashion than I was before," he added.

The images and videos from the show quickly went viral, amplified by Okoye's growing social media presence, which brought the moment to an audience far beyond the football world.

Advertisement

Despite his increasing visibility in fashion, Formula One, and other cultural spheres, Okoye was quick to assert that his off-field interests do not interfere with his professional duties.

"What happens off the pitch is one thing, what happens on the pitch is another," he emphasised. "You have to separate the two. I never let these two worlds collide."

The former Watford keeper acknowledged that personal branding is part of the modern game but stressed that his primary role is clear. "At the end of the day I am a goalkeeper, and my main job is to protect my team’s goal," he said.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Make him pay - Angry Man United fans demand Carrick unleashes 'vengeful' team to hang Amorim
Football
10.08.2026
Make him pay - Angry Man United fans demand Carrick unleashes 'vengeful' team to hang Amorim
Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's sacking
Football
10.08.2026
Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's first Chelsea sacking
No Nigeria, No Ghana, No South Africa: These are Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams
Football
10.08.2026
No Nigeria, No Ghana, No South Africa: These are Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams
Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid
Football
10.08.2026
‘I didn't expect him to be like this’ - Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid
Ex-Liverpool star not convinced about Guimaraes
Football
10.08.2026
‘He’s got to prove that he really is top class’ - Ex-Liverpool star not convinced about Guimaraes Arsenal move
From Debutants to World Cup: This Is What Malawi’s WAFCON 2026 Run Means For Every ‘Small’ Nation in African Football
Football
10.08.2026
From Debutants to World Cup: This Is What Malawi’s WAFCON 2026 Run Means For Every ‘Small’ Nation in African Football