‘I didn't expect him to be like this’ - Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid
Madrid has continued its strong preseason form, extending its unbeaten streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros in Budapest.
The match not only served as a crucial fitness test but also showcased the growing influence of Mourinho, who is back at the Santiago Bernabeu for his second spell.
Valverde spoke openly about the new atmosphere in the dressing room, noting that an unexpectedly approachable demeanour complements Mourinho's tough reputation.
Valverde on Mourinho’s return
The Uruguayan midfielder believes the Portuguese coach's demanding approach is precisely what the team needs to find success this season.
The midfielder expressed his admiration for the way the veteran coach has reintegrated into the club.
"I didn't expect Mourinho to be like this in the few days I've spent with him. Very approachable. In the end, he's someone who's there with his personality," Valverde said.
Mourinho's return has come with the challenge of implementing his tactical vision during a preseason with varying player fitness levels.
The team is adapting to a more disciplined defensive structure while aiming to preserve the attacking flair synonymous with Real Madrid.
Valverde emphasised that this period is vital for instilling the new manager's "ideas" before the entire squad is available.
"Sometimes he's tough, but I think that's the way you can improve. I like how he treats us, how he treats me," he remarked.
"We're trying to do what the manager wants, to put his ideas into practice. We're missing a lot of players, but we're improving little by little."The Arrival of 'Magical' Bernardo Silva