Advertisement

‘I didn't expect him to be like this’ - Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:19 - 10 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid
Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde has offered insight into the immediate impact of Jose Mourinho's return to the club.
Advertisement

Madrid has continued its strong preseason form, extending its unbeaten streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros in Budapest. 

Advertisement

The match not only served as a crucial fitness test but also showcased the growing influence of Mourinho, who is back at the Santiago Bernabeu for his second spell.

Valverde spoke openly about the new atmosphere in the dressing room, noting that an unexpectedly approachable demeanour complements Mourinho's tough reputation.

Valverde on Mourinho’s return

Advertisement

The Uruguayan midfielder believes the Portuguese coach's demanding approach is precisely what the team needs to find success this season.

The midfielder expressed his admiration for the way the veteran coach has reintegrated into the club.

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde | IMAGO
Real Madrid star Fede Valverde | IMAGO

"I didn't expect Mourinho to be like this in the few days I've spent with him. Very approachable. In the end, he's someone who's there with his personality," Valverde said.

Mourinho's return has come with the challenge of implementing his tactical vision during a preseason with varying player fitness levels. 

Advertisement

The team is adapting to a more disciplined defensive structure while aiming to preserve the attacking flair synonymous with Real Madrid.

Valverde emphasised that this period is vital for instilling the new manager's "ideas" before the entire squad is available. 

Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
Advertisement

"Sometimes he's tough, but I think that's the way you can improve. I like how he treats us, how he treats me," he remarked.

"We're trying to do what the manager wants, to put his ideas into practice. We're missing a lot of players, but we're improving little by little."The Arrival of 'Magical' Bernardo Silva

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Make him pay - Angry Man United fans demand Carrick unleashes 'vengeful' team to hang Amorim
Football
10.08.2026
Make him pay - Angry Man United fans demand Carrick unleashes 'vengeful' team to hang Amorim
Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's sacking
Football
10.08.2026
Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's first Chelsea sacking
No Nigeria, No Ghana, No South Africa: These are Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams
Football
10.08.2026
No Nigeria, No Ghana, No South Africa: These are Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams
Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid
Football
10.08.2026
‘I didn't expect him to be like this’ - Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid
Ex-Liverpool star not convinced about Guimaraes
Football
10.08.2026
‘He’s got to prove that he really is top class’ - Ex-Liverpool star not convinced about Guimaraes Arsenal move
From Debutants to World Cup: This Is What Malawi’s WAFCON 2026 Run Means For Every ‘Small’ Nation in African Football
Football
10.08.2026
From Debutants to World Cup: This Is What Malawi’s WAFCON 2026 Run Means For Every ‘Small’ Nation in African Football