‘I didn't expect him to be like this’ - Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid

Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde has offered insight into the immediate impact of Jose Mourinho's return to the club.

Madrid has continued its strong preseason form, extending its unbeaten streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros in Budapest.

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The match not only served as a crucial fitness test but also showcased the growing influence of Mourinho, who is back at the Santiago Bernabeu for his second spell.

Valverde spoke openly about the new atmosphere in the dressing room, noting that an unexpectedly approachable demeanour complements Mourinho's tough reputation.

Valverde on Mourinho’s return

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The Uruguayan midfielder believes the Portuguese coach's demanding approach is precisely what the team needs to find success this season.

The midfielder expressed his admiration for the way the veteran coach has reintegrated into the club.

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde | IMAGO

"I didn't expect Mourinho to be like this in the few days I've spent with him. Very approachable. In the end, he's someone who's there with his personality," Valverde said.

Mourinho's return has come with the challenge of implementing his tactical vision during a preseason with varying player fitness levels.

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The team is adapting to a more disciplined defensive structure while aiming to preserve the attacking flair synonymous with Real Madrid.

Valverde emphasised that this period is vital for instilling the new manager's "ideas" before the entire squad is available.

Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago

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"Sometimes he's tough, but I think that's the way you can improve. I like how he treats us, how he treats me," he remarked.