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Man United suffer transfer blow as top target keen on proving himself to Mourinho at Real Madrid

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:52 - 09 August 2026
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Michael Olise and Eduardo Camavinga are teammates for the France national team | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
The Red Devils have held long-term admiration for the Real Madrid star
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Manchester United have reportedly suffered a setback in their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga, with the Real Madrid midfielder determined to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu and prove himself under new head coach Jose Mourinho.

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The 23-year-old has no intention of leaving Madrid this summer despite criticism and the club's willingness to consider a potential transfer.

Camavinga determined to win Mourinho's trust

According to Diario AS, Camavinga sees Mourinho's arrival as an opportunity rather than a reason to seek an exit.

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The French midfielder endured a difficult campaign and has faced questions over his form and long-term role in the Madrid squad. However, instead of looking for a fresh start elsewhere, he wants to remain in Spain and fight for his place.

Camavinga is reportedly determined to convince Mourinho that he deserves an important role in the Portuguese coach's plans.

That stance represents a significant blow to Manchester United, who have been linked with the midfielder as they look to strengthen their options in the middle of the pitch.

For Camavinga, remaining at Madrid also offers the chance to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe's most highly rated young midfielders.

Real Madrid's midfield plans could change

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Camavinga's future has also been complicated by Real Madrid's ongoing assessment of their midfield options following the developments surrounding Manchester City star Rodri.

The Spanish giants have been exploring their options in midfield, meaning competition for places could become even stronger under Mourinho.

Despite that uncertainty, Camavinga's position remains clear. He wants to stay, earn Mourinho's confidence and establish himself as an important part of the new Madrid project.

The midfielder's determination could therefore force Manchester United to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

For Mourinho, meanwhile, Camavinga's decision gives him another talented option as he begins reshaping Real Madrid. The Portuguese manager will now have the task of deciding whether the Frenchman can rediscover his best form and become a key figure in his plans.

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Camavinga's message is simple: rather than walk away from the challenge, he wants to stay at Madrid and prove that he belongs at the heart of Mourinho's team.

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