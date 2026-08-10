Meet the 22-year-old goalkeeper who shattered Nigeria with an unforgivable 9-save miracle that ruined Super Falcons’ World Cup dreams

A viral wave of disbelief has swept through millions of Nigerian football households after an unheralded 22-year-old shot-stopper produced the performance of a lifetime, single-handedly freezing out Africa's most expensive frontline.

The Nine-Save Execution: A 22-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper completely neutralises Nigeria's aggressive title defence by stopping nine clear, high-velocity shots on target.

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The Unbreakable Wall: Michaely Bihina secures a thoroughly deserved clean sheet against a relentless Super Falcons attack that unleashed a staggering 19 total attempts.

The Woman of the Match: The young shot-stopper claims official CAF match honours after pulling off a jaw-dropping, fingertip save in the 70th minute to permanently alter African football history.

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While football fans across the continent scramble to understand the shocking tactical collapse of the Super Falcons at WAFCON 2026, the real story lies in the hands of a single individual who decided to rewrite the script.

A 22-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper has become an overnight sensation and Nigeria's ultimate football villain after pulling off an absolute masterclass between the sticks.

Michaely Bihina turned the Casablanca pitch into her personal showroom, single-handedly engineering a 1-0 quarterfinal robbery that sent the reigning queens packing.

DON'T MISS THIS OUTRAGEOUS SACKING: Before dissecting Cameroon's defensive wall, read why Shooting Stars ruthlessly axed manager Nurudeen Aweroro following a scandalous 3-0 thrashing.

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Becoming an Absolute Wall

Stepping onto the pitch under immense pressure against an aggressive Nigerian frontline, Bihina refused to be intimidated by the status of the defending champions.

After her teammate Myriam Maeva Nyadjou gave Cameroon an early lead with a 19th-minute rocket, the match completely transformed into the Bihina show.

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The Super Falcons launched an all-out assault, registering 19 massive shots on goal. However, Bihina read every single movement with terrifying precision, collecting all nine of Nigeria's on-target efforts to leave elite attackers completely traumatised.

The 70th-Minute Miracle Save

The definitive moment that shattered millions of Nigerian hearts occurred deep into the second half as the Super Falcons threw everything forward in search of an equaliser.

In the 70th minute, Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu rose highest to unleash a powerful, seemingly unstoppable header towards the back of the net. .

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Displaying supernatural reflexes, Bihina stretched out a strong hand to tip the ball away, executing what CAF officials have already labelled one of the greatest saves in tournament history to preserve her historic clean sheet.

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A New Continental Icon is Born

Despite late, high-intensity pressure from Nigerian substitutions like Esther Okoronkwo, Bihina’s ironclad organisation at the back ensured Cameroon successfully defended their slender advantage until the final whistle.

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