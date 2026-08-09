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Mohamed Salah inherits house from ex-Super Eagles star after Trabzonspor move

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:42 - 09 August 2026
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New Trabzonspor signing Mohamed Salah is set to inherit the former house of a Super Eagles star
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Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah has reportedly moved into the same Trabzon property previously occupied by former Super Eagles forward Anthony Nwakaeme after completing his blockbuster transfer to Trabzonspor.

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The revelation came from Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan, who dismissed speculation surrounding the accommodation provided for the Egyptian superstar and explained that the property had previously been home to one of the club's Nigerian legends.

Salah takes over Nwakaeme's former home

Salah's arrival at Trabzonspor has generated enormous excitement, with the Egyptian forward becoming the club's marquee signing after leaving Liverpool.

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As expected, considerable attention has also been placed on the arrangements made for the 34-year-old since his arrival in Turkey. However, Doğan has revealed that Salah is currently staying in a property previously occupied by Nwakaeme during the Nigerian's time at the club.

"We currently have some houses in Trabzon that we've arranged for, let me put it this way: For example, the house he's staying in now is the same house Nwakaeme used to stay in," Doğan said, in quotes relayed by Fanatik.

The Trabzonspor president also explained that the club has several properties available for its players, insisting that there was nothing unusual about Salah's accommodation.

"There are about 7-8 houses there, villas, standard... Certain images are circulating, but there's no big fuss about it. I don't know where else in Trabzon such a house exists; I don't even know if one exists."

Nwakaeme leaves behind Trabzonspor legacy

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Salah's new home has an obvious connection to one of Trabzonspor's most popular Nigerian players.

Nwakaeme spent two spells with the Turkish club and became a fan favourite during his time at the Black Sea outfit.

The 37-year-old made 193 appearances for Trabzonspor, scoring 50 goals and providing 48 assists before his contract expired at the end of last season.

He is currently a free agent, but his legacy remains firmly established at the club. Nwakaeme's departure has not completely ended the Nigerian presence at Trabzonspor, with Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu and defender Chibuike Nwaiwu still on the club's books.

For Salah, meanwhile, taking over Nwakaeme's former home adds an intriguing link between two African stars who have left their mark on Trabzonspor, although the Egyptian will now hope to create a legacy of his own.

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