Get him out! Al Ahli boss reportedly desperate for Senegal legend's exit

Al Ahli's sporting director is reportedly fed up with the Senegalese legend's behaviour

Al-Ahli sporting director Roy Pedro is reportedly growing frustrated with former Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, with the Senegal international's future at the Saudi Pro League club now increasingly uncertain.

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Mendy has allegedly become involved in discussions over the club's recruitment plans, creating tension with Pedro and raising questions over whether the goalkeeper still has a future in Jeddah.

Mendy accused of influencing Al-Ahli recruitment

According to sources close to Al-Ahli, Mendy has held discussions with several senior members of the squad about the team's needs during the current transfer window.

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Those conversations reportedly resulted in players identifying a new midfielder as a priority for the club, with the request subsequently passed on to Al-Ahli's management.

However, Pedro is said to have been unhappy after tracing the push for midfield reinforcements back to Mendy.

The sporting director reportedly believes the goalkeeper has overstepped his responsibilities by becoming involved in decisions concerning the construction of the squad.

Mendy's influence inside the dressing room is understood to be significant, but Pedro apparently wants football recruitment decisions to remain within the club's sporting structure. The situation has reportedly created considerable tension between the two men.

Mendy's Al-Ahli future in doubt

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The disagreement has allegedly caused Pedro's relationship with Mendy to deteriorate rapidly, with the sporting director now reportedly keen to see the Senegalese goalkeeper leave the club.

Mendy joined Al-Ahli after leaving Chelsea and has since established himself as an important figure for both club and country.

The former Rennes goalkeeper was also part of Senegal's successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign and remains one of the most recognisable African goalkeepers of his generation.

However, his position at Al-Ahli could now be under serious threat if the reported dispute with Pedro cannot be resolved.

For Mendy, the situation represents an unexpected complication at a club where he had appeared to be an established figure.

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