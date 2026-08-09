'Others don't know where they are going' – Ex-Chelsea star names 2026/27 Premier League champions

The ex-Premier League star believes this season's champion has already been determined

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has backed Arsenal to win the 2026/27 Premier League title, arguing that Mikel Arteta's side have greater stability and clarity than their rivals heading into the new campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 1998 World Cup winner believes Arsenal's settled squad gives them an advantage, although he admits the Gunners will still have to prove they can turn their strong position into silverware.

Leboeuf backs Arsenal as Premier League favourites

Arsenal have finished as runners-up in the Premier League in recent seasons, but their continued investment in the squad has convinced Leboeuf that they are ready to go one step further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to ESPN, the former Chelsea defender pointed towards the uncertainty surrounding some of Arsenal's main competitors and believes that gives Arteta's side an advantage.

"The reason is clearly because the others, they don't know where they go. Arsenal have some assurances and they know that with the team they have right now they can be better than anybody else," Leboeuf said.

The arrival of Bruno Guimaraes has added another major option to Arteta's midfield, although Leboeuf admits there are still questions about how the Brazilian will fit alongside Declan Rice.

Saliba remains Arsenal's biggest concern

While Leboeuf is confident about Arsenal's title prospects, he believes the fitness of William Saliba could prove decisive. The French defender remains one of the most important players in Arteta's system, and Leboeuf insists there is no straightforward replacement for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We don't know what Bruno Guimaraes can bring, whether he will play alongside Declan Rice or not or what is going to be Mikel Arteta's decision. The biggest question is for William Saliba. It's a good thing that Piero Hincapie signed a contract and Cristhian Mosquera can play in that position, but nobody can replace Saliba," he explained.

Arsenal's defensive depth could therefore be tested if Saliba misses significant time, but Leboeuf remains convinced that the Gunners have what it takes to challenge for the title.

"If I was an Arsenal fan then I wouldn't be worried. Can they now double up and win the Premier League? Yes, they are the favourites for me, but they will have to show it," he concluded.