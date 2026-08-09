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Amorim set to cut Nigerian-born star from AC Milan squad after disappointing pre-season

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:09 - 09 August 2026
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Ruben Amorim is reportedly set to axe the Nigerian-born star from his squad for the 2026/27 Serie A season
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AC Milan have reportedly agreed to send Zachary Athekame to Olympique Lyonnais on loan after the Nigerian-born defender failed to convince new manager Ruben Amorim during pre-season.

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The move would give the 22-year-old an opportunity to secure regular first-team football in France, while Milan continue reshaping their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Athekame fails to impress Amorim

Athekame was reportedly among the players facing the possibility of leaving Milan following an underwhelming pre-season under Amorim.

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The Portuguese coach is expected to make significant changes to the Rossoneri squad, and Athekame's performances were apparently not enough to earn him a place in the manager's plans.

French transfer journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport has now reported that Milan and Lyon have reached an agreement over a straight loan for the defender.

The deal contains no option to buy, meaning Athekame is expected to return to San Siro at the end of the 2026/27 season.

Lyon will reportedly cover his full salary during the loan spell before the defender returns to Milan in the summer of 2027.

Nigerian-born defender gets chance to rebuild

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Athekame joined Milan from Young Boys last summer in a deal worth €10 million plus add-ons, arriving in Italy with hopes of establishing himself at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

However, his first season proved difficult as the Nigerian-born Switzerland international made 29 competitive appearances for Milan, scoring twice and providing two assists. His goals came against Pisa and Genoa, but he struggled to consistently establish himself as a key figure in the team.

His contract with Milan runs until June 2030, meaning the club still retain a long-term interest in his development.

A loan move to Lyon could therefore provide the defender with an important opportunity to regain confidence, play regularly and prove that he can eventually become part of Milan's plans.

For Amorim, meanwhile, Athekame's departure would represent another step in shaping the squad according to his requirements as he begins his reign at San Siro.

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