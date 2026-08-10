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‘I don't regret it’ - Mourinho reveals why he turned down succeeding Ferguson at Man United

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:50 - 10 August 2026
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Mourinho reveals why he turned down succeeding Ferguson
Jose Mourinho has confirmed long-standing speculation that he initially accepted an offer to replace Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager in 2013, only to reverse his decision and return to Chelsea.
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When the legendary Ferguson retired after 26 years at Old Trafford, he famously endorsed then-Everton manager David Moyes for the role. 

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This led to Moyes being dubbed 'The Chosen One,' a moniker immortalised on a banner at the club's Stretford End.

Before Moyes's appointment, it was revealed that Real Madrid's new manager Mourinho had been approached to replace Ferguson as manager.

Mourinho speaks on replacing Ferguson

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However, in a new documentary series about his career, Mourinho disclosed a different turn of events. "When I left Real Madrid, I signed to go to Manchester United after Sir Alex," he stated.

Ferguson, who secured 13 Premier League titles with United, corroborated the account. "I sat him down and explained the situation," he said. "As far as I was concerned, he was accepting. And then, within hours, it changed."

Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago

The change of heart was driven by Mourinho's emotional connection to Chelsea, where he had previously won back-to-back league titles in 2005 and 2006. 

Recalling the moment, Ferguson said, "One night, he phoned me and he was crying and he says: 'Alex, I can't take it. I've given my word to Chelsea and I'm not going to break my word.' The reason he gave to me, I could understand, but I was disappointed."

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Mourinho, 63, admitted he was "very flattered" by the offer to follow Ferguson, acknowledging that "Manchester United has an incredible appeal."

"But one thing is love for football, another thing is love for a certain club," he explained. "I think this is more powerful than love for football and fundamentally, after Real Madrid, I needed to feel that I'm loved. 

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in 2013 (Credit: Imago)
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in 2013 (Credit: Imago)
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“For me to lose the chance to be the coach to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson was dramatic, but I don't regret [it] because it was a decision that I made with my heart."

Mourinho would eventually manage Manchester United, taking over from Louis van Gaal in 2016. 

During his two-and-a-half years at the club, he won the League Cup and the Europa League before being dismissed in December 2018.

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