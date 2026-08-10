Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's first Chelsea sacking

Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and John Terry have revealed the raw emotion and heartbreak that swept through the Stamford Bridge dressing room following Jose Mourinho's shock departure in September 2007.

The iconic pair described a scene of grown men in tears, highlighting the deep connection the Portuguese manager had forged with his players during his first, highly successful tenure.

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Mourinho, also known as ‘The Chosen One’, spent three years at Stamford Bridge following his arrival in 2004.

He went on to win 6 major trophies, two Premier League titles, two League Cup (Carabao Cup), one FA Cup and one FA Community Shield.

Lampard and Terry open up on Mourinho’s sacking

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The revelations come from a new three-part Netflix docu-series, 'Mourinho', which explores the manager's career, including the breakdown of his relationship with then-owner Roman Abramovich that led to his dismissal.

Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago

Lampard, a key figure in Mourinho's midfield, recalled the moment the manager personally delivered the news.

"I remember him coming into the dressing room, and he said to me that he’d been sacked," Lampard said.

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"I couldn’t think about how much this man had helped my career, how much I loved working with him. There were tears, which is not normal in the dressing room when a manager leaves."

Terry, the team's captain, echoed the sentiment and admitted to feeling a sense of personal responsibility for the 1-1 Champions League draw against Rosenborg that proved to be the final straw.

Mourinho, Terry and Lampard | Imago

"I would leave that pitch in a coffin for him," Terry stated. "You’ve got grown men, tears running down their face, not really understanding why. And even still today I’m like, that’s my fault."

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He added, "When we drew the Champions League game, my man scored. If I didn’t let that person score, would he have lasted another couple of years? Who knows? I still feel kind of responsible for that... It’s just disappointing how it all ended."