Advertisement

Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's first Chelsea sacking

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:37 - 10 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's sacking
Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and John Terry have revealed the raw emotion and heartbreak that swept through the Stamford Bridge dressing room following Jose Mourinho's shock departure in September 2007.
Advertisement

The iconic pair described a scene of grown men in tears, highlighting the deep connection the Portuguese manager had forged with his players during his first, highly successful tenure.

Advertisement

Mourinho, also known as ‘The Chosen One’, spent three years at Stamford Bridge following his arrival in 2004.

He went on to win 6 major trophies, two Premier League titles, two League Cup (Carabao Cup), one FA Cup and one FA Community Shield.

Lampard and Terry open up on Mourinho’s sacking

Advertisement

The revelations come from a new three-part Netflix docu-series, 'Mourinho', which explores the manager's career, including the breakdown of his relationship with then-owner Roman Abramovich that led to his dismissal.

Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago

Lampard, a key figure in Mourinho's midfield, recalled the moment the manager personally delivered the news. 

"I remember him coming into the dressing room, and he said to me that he’d been sacked," Lampard said. 

Advertisement

"I couldn’t think about how much this man had helped my career, how much I loved working with him. There were tears, which is not normal in the dressing room when a manager leaves."

Terry, the team's captain, echoed the sentiment and admitted to feeling a sense of personal responsibility for the 1-1 Champions League draw against Rosenborg that proved to be the final straw.

Mourinho, Terry and Lampard | Imago
Mourinho, Terry and Lampard | Imago

"I would leave that pitch in a coffin for him," Terry stated. "You’ve got grown men, tears running down their face, not really understanding why. And even still today I’m like, that’s my fault."

Advertisement

He added, "When we drew the Champions League game, my man scored. If I didn’t let that person score, would he have lasted another couple of years? Who knows? I still feel kind of responsible for that... It’s just disappointing how it all ended."

Meanwhile, Mourinho has also confirmed long-standing speculation that he initially accepted an offer to replace Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager in 2013, only to reverse his decision and return to Chelsea.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Make him pay - Angry Man United fans demand Carrick unleashes 'vengeful' team to hang Amorim
Football
10.08.2026
Make him pay - Angry Man United fans demand Carrick unleashes 'vengeful' team to hang Amorim
Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's sacking
Football
10.08.2026
Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's first Chelsea sacking
No Nigeria, No Ghana, No South Africa: These are Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams
Football
10.08.2026
No Nigeria, No Ghana, No South Africa: These are Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams
Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid
Football
10.08.2026
‘I didn't expect him to be like this’ - Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid
Ex-Liverpool star not convinced about Guimaraes
Football
10.08.2026
‘He’s got to prove that he really is top class’ - Ex-Liverpool star not convinced about Guimaraes Arsenal move
From Debutants to World Cup: This Is What Malawi’s WAFCON 2026 Run Means For Every ‘Small’ Nation in African Football
Football
10.08.2026
From Debutants to World Cup: This Is What Malawi’s WAFCON 2026 Run Means For Every ‘Small’ Nation in African Football