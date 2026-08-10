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No Nigeria, No Ghana, No South Africa: These are Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:30 - 10 August 2026
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Morocco, Algeria, Cameroon and Malawi are Africa’s direct qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. No Nigeria, no Ghana, no South Africa.
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Africa’s representatives at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil are confirmed and the list says more about the shifting balance of power in African women’s football than any result on the pitch.

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DON'T MISS THIS: “From Debutants to World Cup: How Malawi Knocked Out Ghana and Made WAFCON History”

After the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals in Morocco, the four semi-finalists secured the continent’s direct automatic qualification spots. They are: Morocco, Algeria, Cameroon and Malawi.

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Notably absent: Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

The Four Teams Going to Brazil 2027

Morocco – Defeated South Africa 2–1 to reach the semi-finals and book a place at their second consecutive Women’s World Cup.

Algeria – Beat Côte d’Ivoire 2–1 to earn a historic first-ever Women’s World Cup qualification.

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Cameroon – Eliminated defending champions Nigeria 1–0 through a 19th-minute goal by Myriam Nyadjou, securing a return to the World Cup after missing 2023.

Malawi – Overcame Ghana 2–1 with a late Rose Kadzere winner, becoming first-time World Cup qualifiers on their WAFCON debut.

West Africa’s Blank Ticket

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For the first time in recent memory, no West African nation secured a direct Women’s World Cup slot through WAFCON.

Nigeria, 10-time African champions, were knocked out by Cameroon in the quarter-finals. Ghana, chasing their first World Cup since 2007, fell to Malawi in another tight match.

This is a stark shift from a region that has traditionally dominated African women’s football.

It also raises questions about investment, structures, and long-term planning in West Africa compared to emerging forces elsewhere.

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Play-Offs: One More Chance for Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire

While the semi-finalists are through, the story is not over for the giants who missed out. The four losing quarter-finalists, including Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, enter the African placement play-offs.

The two winners of these play-off matches will advance to the FIFA inter-confederation play-offs, where they still have a route to Brazil 2027.

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For Nigeria and Ghana, this is now a must-win corridor: any slip ends their World Cup dream.

What This Means for African Women’s Football

The 2027 line-up shows:

  • North Africa’s rise, with Morocco and Algeria both through.

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  • Central Africa’s resilience, via Cameroon’s return.

  • Southern Africa’s breakthrough, with Malawi’s historic run.

And a warning shot to West Africa’s traditional powers: dominance is no longer guaranteed.

WAFCON 2026 has not just decided who goes to Brazil. It has redrawn the map of African women’s football and made it clear that the next era will be fought on new terms.

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