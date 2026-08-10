Make him pay - Angry Man United fans demand Carrick unleashes 'vengeful' team to hang Amorim

A civil war has erupted online as United loyalists demand a ruthless, full-throttle execution in Poland, targeting the Portuguese manager who walked out on the club following a turbulent 14-month tenure.

The Grudge Match Locked In: Manchester United face former head coach Ruben Amorim and Italian heavyweights AC Milan on Saturday, 15 August 2026, at the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Poland.

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The Vengeance Directive: Furious Red Devils supporters demand that manager Michael Carrick unleashes a hostile, hyper-aggressive midfield trio to completely dominate and humiliate their ex-boss.

The Star Player Feud: Online fan communities reveal deep-seated resentment toward Amorim, claiming club captain Bruno Fernandes will be operating with pure personal vendetta on the pitch.

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Manchester United fans are already building the lineup they want to see when Michael Carrick’s side face AC Milan and their former boss Ruben Amorim in a pre-season friendly in Poland.

For many supporters, this is not just a warm-up: it’s a chance to show what Amorim left behind, and what United can now do without him.

Michael Carrick on board.

The match, scheduled for Saturday, 15 August 2026 at Tarczynski Arena Wrocław, pits two European giants against each other on neutral ground.

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But the compelling narrative is clear: many United fans want vengeance against their former coach.

The Lineup Fans Are Demanding

Across social media, the message is consistent: Carrick should field a midfield and attack that screams intent to execute Amorim.

One fan. Kachii, captured the mood, insisting that “We go use Tielemans x Andrey Santos x Bruno Fernandes against Amorim and AC Milan.”

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Another added a layer of emotion, warning that “I pity you if you think Bruno isn’t vengeful. That bastard almost took his life.”

The demands go beyond midfield. Supporters are calling for a high-intensity front line, with Kachii urging further that “Carrick should unleash a vengeful Mainoo and Rashford that day too. Ball go too sweet.”

Another predicted the impact in blunt terms: “Mainoo and Rashford go too wound am that day.”

Above all, the tone is about control. As one supporter put it: “I want us to dominate that game completely.”

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The common thread? A midfield built around Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes and a dynamic partner, with Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford leading a high-intensity attack designed to overwhelm Amorim’s Milan.

A Rivalry With History

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United and Milan share a famous European history, having met 10 times in UEFA competitions:

Milan wins: 5

Michael Carrick || Imago

United wins: 4

Draws: 1

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This friendly carries no serious stakes, but for fans, the narrative is personal.

Amorim’s United Tenure

Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford in November 2024 from Sporting CP, replacing Erik ten Hag. Highlights of his 14-month spell include:

A 2–1 derby win over Manchester City at the Etihad in December 2024.

Guiding United to the 2025 UEFA Europa League Final, where they lost 1–0 to Tottenham.

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Ruben Amorim

An overall record of 24 wins, 18 draws, 21 losses in 63 games, with a 31.91% Premier League win rate.

He left on 5 January 2026 after a 1–1 draw with Leeds United, ending a turbulent but occasionally okay stint.

Ruben Amorim || Image credit: Imago

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What This Match Really Means

For Carrick, it’s a pre-season test to continue to oil his tactical revolution. But for the fans, it’s a statement game: a chance to prove that United can dominate with a bold, attacking midfield and that Amorim’s departure has given them the identity they badly craved.