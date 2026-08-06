'My God, that's a steal' — Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi names best midfield signing of the summer

The former Blues midfielder openly expressed his shock at how the Red Devils secured the 29-year-old Belgian maestro for a modest £35 million following his stellar World Cup exploits. Here is the explosive breakdown.

Super Eagles and Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has triggered an absolute firestorm within the Premier League community after boldly labeling Youri Tielemans as the most clinical midfield signing of the summer transfer window.

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The former Chelsea general did not hide his frustration as he admitted it deeply pained him to praise his former rivals.

Speaking on the sensational £35 million transaction that saw the Belgian international leave Aston Villa to link up with Michael Carrick at Manchester United, Mikel was left entirely bewildered by the incredibly low-ball valuation.

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Expletives flew as the Nigerian icon questioned how the Old Trafford hierarchy managed to pull off such an administrative masterstroke for a world-class operator who completely ran the show at the recent FIFA World Cup.

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“Of all of those(transfers), It pains me to say the best one, I'll probably go for Youri Tielemans,” Mikel stated in a video. “Wow, how the fuck did you guys get him for what, 30 million? Oh my God, that is a fucking steal. How did you do that?

CARRICK BALL BLAST: Before dissecting Mikel's tactical breakdown, find out why Manchester United fans claimed the league was over when Bruno Fernandes first reported to training.

Youri Tielemans

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"He Can Play Anywhere" — Mikel Dissects United's New Midfield General

Mikel aggressively argued that Tielemans possesses a rare, elite footballing intelligence that will instantly transform United into a far more dangerous, versatile machine.

The Nigerian legend heavily emphasised the 29-year-old's unique positional flexibility, pointing out that the former Leicester City star can effortlessly dictate play as a deep-lying number 6, drive forward as a creative number 8, or operate ruthlessly in the final third as a traditional number 10.

“Obviously we all know how Tielemans plays. He can play any area in that position, you know, in that midfield. He can play as a number 6, he can play as a number 8, number 10. And when you have a player that can play anywhere in that position, that can give you the variety to change the way you wanna play.”

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While acknowledging that the midfielder lacks raw electric pace, Mikel maintained that his elite reading of the game completely covers any athletic deficiencies.

He praised Tielemans as a lethal threat from set-pieces who possesses a magical composure on the ball, ensuring United's transition play will remain completely flawless under pressure.

Mikel on Youri Tielemans to Manchester United. #mufc outdid themselves with that signing, what a player we have on our hands. pic.twitter.com/9DcA8hDsgt — The United Buzz. (@TheUnitedbuzzz) August 6, 2026

INEOS FIRE SALE: While Mikel celebrates United's incoming business, see why furious Old Trafford supporters heavily attacked club owners over a cheap €4m player exit.

“I think for me, Tielemans is that guy, you know, he gets into the box, he can score goals. He's very dangerous with set pieces, you know, he's very good on the ball, he doesn't give the ball away. The only one thing we can say about Tielemans, he's not the quickest, but he reads the game really, really well. He's very, very intelligent with the ball and without the ball.”

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Morgan Rogers to Chelsea Dismissed as Subordinate Business

The contrast became even more aggressive when Mikel compared the Belgian's impact to Chelsea's summer acquisition of Morgan Rogers.

While acknowledging that Stamford Bridge remains a massive institution with an entrenched culture of winning trophies, the former Nigerian skipper dismissed Rogers' arrival as merely adding another face to an already established squad structure.

“I'm happy with Morgan Rodgers, but we all know Morgan Rodgers. Chelsea, it's a big team. Chelsea's a huge team, and he's going to a big, big team, a team that has a culture of winning. We've created that culture, we've won trophies, we know how to win trophies, and he's just coming to be again a part of the team, you know what I mean.”

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In stark contrast, Mikel concluded that Tielemans has headed to Old Trafford with the explicit burden of making a struggling team significantly better.

“But Youri Tielemans is going to Manchester United to make Manchester United better, a much better team, and I think that's where, I'll probably say he's that guy, he's that one.”