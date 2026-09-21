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Break-up alert: Has Maduka Okoye moved on from Cardi B?

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 13:40 - 21 September 2026
Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show
Okoye and Cardi B are rumoured to be an item, but the relationship may be over after the Super Eagles goalkeeper was spotted with a new woman.
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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye appeared to have moved on from the Cardi B romance rumours after linking up with another woman at a club in Italy. 

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Is Okoye no longer interested in Cardi B?

Okoye and Cardi B have been spotted together a couple of times in recent weeks, with reports claiming the two could be an item. 

They were first spotted together at a fashion show in Paris before going on a date a few times in Italy. 

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Although neither party has confirmed the status of their relationship, Cardi B hinted that she would be willing to date the Nigerian, saying she deserved to be loved

Cardi B recently spotted with Maduka Okoye | Instagram/deuxmoi
Cardi B spotted with Maduka Okoye in Paris | Instagram/deuxmoi

However, it appears the relationship is over before it even started, after Okoye was linked with a new woman.

In a video posted by SportsMediaset, the Nigerian shot-stopper was seen dancing with Argentine-Italian television personality, Belen Rodriguez. 

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In the video, the two were seen enjoying each other’s company, with Rodriguez signalling to Okoye to come closer during their dance.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, the video will raise questions about Okoye’s current status with Cardi B, as it could mean they are no longer together. 

Who is Belen Rodriguez? 

Belen Rodriguez is not too different from Cardi B, as she is also a media personality. However, she is slightly older than the musician, as she was born in 1987. 

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The Argentine-Italian has also been married before and had one son with Italian dancer Stefano De Martino before they divorced in 2017. 

Following her split with Martino, Rodriguez was involved in a relationship with the hair stylist Antonino Spinalbese, with whom she also had a daughter. 

Okoye is not the first footballer Rodriguez will be romantically linked to, having dated Marco Borriello from 2004 to 2008. 

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