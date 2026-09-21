Taylor Swift and husband Travis Kelce show off $1m ring, luxury clothing days after $35 million scam
Taylor Swift and her husband Travis Kelce put their luxury lifestyle on display at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end returned to action against the Indianapolis Colts.
Swift was seen pointing towards her reported $1 million wedding ring while celebrating Kelce’s touchdown, just days after the NFL star was named as a victim of a $35 million investment scam.
Swift celebrates Kelce in reported $1m ring
Swift watched from her luxury suite as Kelce produced one of his best performances of the season, catching a first-quarter touchdown from Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs’ 33-30 overtime victory.
Cameras captured the pop superstar pointing towards her wedding ring as she celebrated the score.
.@taylorswift13 is a proud wife after @tkelce's TD ❤️— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026
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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/K0vwQrvUzJ
Reports claim the ring is worth up to $1 million after Swift and Kelce married in July during an extravagant ceremony at Madison Square Garden. The couple reportedly rented out the iconic venue for around 1,000 guests, with numerous major names from the worlds of music and film in attendance.
Swift was joined at Arrowhead by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and Kelce’s mother, Donna. The singer had also skipped the Emmy Awards to watch her husband during the NFL season.
Kelce delivered an impressive performance, finishing the game with nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City continued its campaign with another victory.
Kelce maintains luxury style amid scam revelations
Kelce had also been photographed in an eye-catching Louis Vuitton outfit before the game, wearing a black-and-blue patterned jacket worth around $5,000 with the designer’s signature LV detail across the chest.
He paired the jacket with a white T-shirt, dark trousers and black loafers, completing the look with sunglasses, a rope chain, a watch and his wedding band.
The lavish appearance came days after Kelce was identified in federal court as one of the victims of a $35 million Ponzi scheme operated by Siddharth Jawahar.
Jawahar, who ran Swiftarc Capital LLC, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after prosecutors said he funnelled most of his clients’ money into an unsuccessful investment in Philip Morris Pakistan before misleading investors about their returns.
Court proceedings heard that only around $10 million of the $35 million raised was invested, while some of the money was allegedly used to fund private jets, luxury hotels and restaurants.
The exact amount Kelce lost has not been disclosed. Prosecutors made clear that the Chiefs star was a victim of the scheme and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.