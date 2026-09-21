Ex-Arsenal captain Xhaka risks jail time after confessing to COVID crime

Granit Xhaka faces investigation and up to five years in prison after admitting to obtaining a fake COVID-19 certificate while playing for Arsenal

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka could face a fine or up to five years in prison in Switzerland after admitting he obtained a forged COVID-19 vaccination certificate in 2022.

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The former Arsenal midfielder has accepted responsibility for his actions, but Swiss authorities are still investigating whether he committed an offence linked to document forgery.

Xhaka admits obtaining fake certificate

Xhaka was playing for Arsenal when he obtained the vaccination certificate and has now admitted that he did not use the proper channels to address his concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

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In a statement posted on Instagram, the 33-year-old said he had serious reservations about vaccination at the time.

Granit Xhaka's Instagram message | Instagram

"I felt deep distrust of the vaccine and was plagued by fear and uncertainty. In this turbulent emotional state, I obtained a vaccination certificate instead of clarifying my open questions through the proper channels," Xhaka said.

"Today I clearly see that this was not the right course of action. It was a mistake. I am sorry. I take responsibility for this decision, am committed to investigating the matter, and am fully cooperating with the relevant authorities."

Swiss authorities have confirmed that the Prosecutor's Office of the Canton of Lucerne has opened an investigation into Xhaka.

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The investigation is examining whether his actions involved the forgery of a false notarisation and/or falsification of documents. Authorities have stressed that Xhaka is presumed innocent while the investigation remains ongoing.

Xhaka dropped by Switzerland

The controversy has already had an immediate impact on Xhaka's international career. The Sunderland midfielder met with Swiss Football Association officials to discuss the matter, with both parties agreeing that he would miss Switzerland's upcoming Nations League fixtures.

"Following his personal statement regarding vaccination confirmation, Granit Xhaka will not take part in the upcoming gathering of the men's national team," the Swiss FA said.

The association added that the situation would be reassessed after the international window. Xhaka is Switzerland's record appearance holder with 152 caps and captained the nation during their run to the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

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He is not expected to face disciplinary action from English football authorities because the Premier League and Football Association did not make COVID vaccination mandatory for players during the pandemic.

The Swiss midfielder has previously faced another investigation after a suspicious betting pattern surrounding a yellow card against Leeds in 2021, but the FA, Gambling Commission and National Crime Agency all eventually closed their investigations without finding a case to answer.