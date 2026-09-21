Rejected stone: Gift Orban claims Player of the Week after masterclass against Besiktas
Gift Orban secured the individual weekly honour by smashing a spectacular long-range goal and providing an assist to shoot newly-promoted Amedspor to the top of the Super Lig.
Adding a dramatic twist to the historic result, Super Eagles veteran midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was left stranded on the Besiktas bench from start to finish.
Orban’s blistering masterclass serves as an immediate, undeniable response to head coach Eric Chelle after being shockingly omitted from the latest Super Eagles teams.
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The ultimate mic-drop moment belongs to Amed SK’s explosive hitman after a historic night in Turkey.
The undisputed king of the weekend
When Eric Chelle released his latest double squad list for the upcoming international break, Gift Orban's name was mysteriously missing.
Instead of throwing a tantrum on social media, the lethal 22-year-old attacker went to work on Sunday night, delivering a performance so dominant it left the national team handlers looking completely detached from reality.
Orban, who created two chances, was an absolute terror for the Besiktas backline from start to finish. He opened his account with a spectacular, physics-defying long-range rocket that is already an early contender for goal of the season.
He followed it up by setting up a brilliant assist to secure a historic, memorable home victory for the newly-promoted side. With seven goals and two assists already this season, Orban has single-handedly dragged Amed SK to the top of the Super Lig table heading into the international break.
Adding a delicious bit of irony to the night, long-standing Super Eagles anchor and skipper Wilfred Ndidi had a front-row seat to the masterclass, remaining an unused substitute on the Besiktas bench.
⚽ @mislicom ile maçın golü!— beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) September 20, 2026
🔴🟢 Gift Orban, uzak mesafeden çok sert bir vuruşla golü buluyor!
📌 Kazanmanın tutkusu #MisliyleMisli’de! pic.twitter.com/5VjoYofBGj
A rebellion of the overlooked stars
While Orban clearly stole the spotlight to claim the Player of the Week crown, he wasn't the only snubbed Nigerian international causing absolute chaos across the globe this weekend. The "rejected stones" formed a literal line of destruction across multiple continents.
In the lower tiers of Turkish football, veteran striker Kelechi Iheanacho continued his terrifyingly prolific form. He bagged a clinical brace for Bursaspor to snatch a dramatic, late away victory, taking his tally to 11 goals in just eight matches this season.
Over in Bulgaria, the forgotten Samuel Kalu showed he still possesses world-class traits, hitting the back of the net twice for Botev Plovdiv in a comfortable win against Septemvri Sofia.
Yet, despite all these incredible displays, Orban's match-winning masterclass against elite, title-chasing opposition made him the undisputed standout of the weekend. If Chelle is looking for goals, the answer is screaming right in his face.