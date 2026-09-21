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Baller of the Week

Rejected stone: Gift Orban claims Player of the Week after masterclass against Besiktas

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 14:07 - 21 September 2026
Gift Orban named Nigerian Player of the Week vs Besiktas
Gift Orban named Nigerian Player of the Week vs Besiktas
Amedspor's explosive forward Gift Orban has officially been crowned the Nigerian Baller of the Week following his breath-taking dismantling of Turkish giants Besiktas. Left out of Eric Chelle’s latest Super Eagles squad, the 22-year-old responded by hammering home a long-range screamer and pocketing a brilliant assist. The masterclass didn't just push the newly-promoted side to the absolute top of the Super Lig, it completely overshadowed Wilfred Ndidi, who sat stranded on the opposing bench.
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  • Gift Orban secured the individual weekly honour by smashing a spectacular long-range goal and providing an assist to shoot newly-promoted Amedspor to the top of the Super Lig.

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  • Adding a dramatic twist to the historic result, Super Eagles veteran midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was left stranded on the Besiktas bench from start to finish.

  • Orban’s blistering masterclass serves as an immediate, undeniable response to head coach Eric Chelle after being shockingly omitted from the latest Super Eagles teams.

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The ultimate mic-drop moment belongs to Amed SK’s explosive hitman after a historic night in Turkey.

The undisputed king of the weekend

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When Eric Chelle released his latest double squad list for the upcoming international break, Gift Orban's name was mysteriously missing. 

Instead of throwing a tantrum on social media, the lethal 22-year-old attacker went to work on Sunday night, delivering a performance so dominant it left the national team handlers looking completely detached from reality.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Imago

Orban, who created two chances, was an absolute terror for the Besiktas backline from start to finish. He opened his account with a spectacular, physics-defying long-range rocket that is already an early contender for goal of the season. 

He followed it up by setting up a brilliant assist to secure a historic, memorable home victory for the newly-promoted side. With seven goals and two assists already this season, Orban has single-handedly dragged Amed SK to the top of the Super Lig table heading into the international break. 

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Gift Orban put on a show in Turkey for his modest club.
Gift Orban put on a show in Turkey for his modest club.

Adding a delicious bit of irony to the night, long-standing Super Eagles anchor and skipper Wilfred Ndidi had a front-row seat to the masterclass, remaining an unused substitute on the Besiktas bench.

A rebellion of the overlooked stars

While Orban clearly stole the spotlight to claim the Player of the Week crown, he wasn't the only snubbed Nigerian international causing absolute chaos across the globe this weekend. The "rejected stones" formed a literal line of destruction across multiple continents.

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In the lower tiers of Turkish football, veteran striker Kelechi Iheanacho continued his terrifyingly prolific form. He bagged a clinical brace for Bursaspor to snatch a dramatic, late away victory, taking his tally to 11 goals in just eight matches this season. 

Over in Bulgaria, the forgotten Samuel Kalu showed he still possesses world-class traits, hitting the back of the net twice for Botev Plovdiv in a comfortable win against Septemvri Sofia. 

Yet, despite all these incredible displays, Orban's match-winning masterclass against elite, title-chasing opposition made him the undisputed standout of the weekend. If Chelle is looking for goals, the answer is screaming right in his face.

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