Egyptian legend Salah receives 6-month ban
Mohamed Salah has been banned from driving for six months after failing to identify who was behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce when it was caught speeding in Cheshire earlier this year.
The Trabzonspor forward was also ordered to pay a total of £1,044 in fines, court costs and a victim surcharge after being convicted in absentia.
Salah punished over speeding case
According to The Sun, Salah’s electric Rolls-Royce Spectre was recorded travelling at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in March.
The incident occurred just two days after the Egyptian announced his departure from Liverpool, bringing an end to his long association with the Premier League club.
Although the original speeding charge was later withdrawn, Salah was convicted for failing to provide information identifying the driver of the vehicle.
The 34-year-old was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £120 in court costs and a £264 victim surcharge. He will also be unable to drive for six months as a result of the conviction.
It is not the first time Salah has faced punishment for a speeding offence. The Egyptian was fined £200 and received three penalty points in 2022 after he was caught speeding while driving his Ferrari.
Salah responds on pitch in Turkey
Despite the driving ban, Salah’s move to Turkey has provided plenty of reasons for the veteran forward to smile.
The former Liverpool star has settled into life at Trabzonspor and recently produced one of his most impressive performances since joining the club.
Salah scored a hat-trick and provided an assist as Trabzonspor demolished reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray 4-0, delivering a performance that also saw him break a club record previously held by former Super Eagles striker Anthony Nwakaeme.
His hat-trick made Salah the first Trabzonspor player to score three times against Galatasaray, surpassing Nwakaeme’s previous benchmark in the fixture.
While his latest off-field setback means Salah will be unable to drive for the next six months, his performances on the pitch suggest the Egyptian remains capable of making headlines for very different reasons in Turkey.