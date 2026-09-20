Salah breaks Super Eagles icon’s record after humiliating Osimhen’s Galatasaray

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Trabzonspor crushed Osimhen's Galatasaray 4-0, breaking Anthony Nwakaeme's historic record at Papara Park.

Mohamed Salah has written his name into Trabzonspor history after producing a sensational display in the 4-0 demolition of Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Egyptian forward surpassed a record held by former Super Eagles striker Anthony Nwakaeme after scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist in the emphatic victory at Papara Park.

Salah eclipses Nwakaeme record

Salah wasted little time making an impact against Galatasaray, contributing to three goals during the first half as Trabzonspor established a commanding advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Opta Can, his performance initially saw him match a feat last achieved by Nwakaeme in September 2018, when the Nigerian became the last Trabzonspor player to contribute to three goals in a single game against Galatasaray.

Salah then went one step further after finding the net again in the second half. The former Liverpool star became the first Trabzonspor player to score a hat-trick against Galatasaray, setting a new benchmark in the fixture and completing a memorable individual performance.

His contribution also handed Trabzonspor one of their most emphatic victories over the Turkish giants, with Galatasaray unable to respond to the hosts’ relentless attacking display.

Nwakaeme left his mark at Trabzonspor

Nwakaeme remains one of the most popular Nigerian players to have represented Trabzonspor, enjoying two spells with the club and becoming a firm favourite among the supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The forward established himself as one of the side’s most influential attackers through his versatility, finishing and ability to create opportunities for teammates.

Across 193 appearances for the Turkish club, Nwakaeme registered 50 goals and 48 assists, leaving behind an impressive record that helped turn him into a cult hero among the Clarets-Blues faithful.