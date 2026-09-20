Advertisement

Salah breaks Super Eagles icon’s record after humiliating Osimhen’s Galatasaray

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:07 - 20 September 2026
Galatasaray confirm 23-man squad without injured Victor Osimhen, Mario Lemina, and Wilfried Singo for the Trabzonspor clash.
Galatasaray confirm 23-man squad without injured Victor Osimhen, Mario Lemina, and Wilfried Singo for the Trabzonspor clash. - Photo: IMAGO
Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Trabzonspor crushed Osimhen's Galatasaray 4-0, breaking Anthony Nwakaeme's historic record at Papara Park.
Advertisement

Mohamed Salah has written his name into Trabzonspor history after producing a sensational display in the 4-0 demolition of Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Egyptian forward surpassed a record held by former Super Eagles striker Anthony Nwakaeme after scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist in the emphatic victory at Papara Park.

Salah eclipses Nwakaeme record

Salah wasted little time making an impact against Galatasaray, contributing to three goals during the first half as Trabzonspor established a commanding advantage.

Advertisement

According to Opta Can, his performance initially saw him match a feat last achieved by Nwakaeme in September 2018, when the Nigerian became the last Trabzonspor player to contribute to three goals in a single game against Galatasaray.

Salah then went one step further after finding the net again in the second half. The former Liverpool star became the first Trabzonspor player to score a hat-trick against Galatasaray, setting a new benchmark in the fixture and completing a memorable individual performance.

His contribution also handed Trabzonspor one of their most emphatic victories over the Turkish giants, with Galatasaray unable to respond to the hosts’ relentless attacking display.

Nwakaeme left his mark at Trabzonspor

Nwakaeme remains one of the most popular Nigerian players to have represented Trabzonspor, enjoying two spells with the club and becoming a firm favourite among the supporters.

Advertisement

The forward established himself as one of the side’s most influential attackers through his versatility, finishing and ability to create opportunities for teammates.

Across 193 appearances for the Turkish club, Nwakaeme registered 50 goals and 48 assists, leaving behind an impressive record that helped turn him into a cult hero among the Clarets-Blues faithful.

Salah now has an opportunity to build his own legacy in Trabzon following his summer arrival. After breaking Nwakaeme’s record against Galatasaray, the Egyptian will be hoping Saturday’s performance is the beginning of a prolific spell in Turkey.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Galatasaray confirm 23-man squad without injured Victor Osimhen, Mario Lemina, and Wilfried Singo for the Trabzonspor clash.
Football
20.09.2026
Salah breaks Super Eagles icon’s record after humiliating Osimhen’s Galatasaray
Osimhen is coming to rescue Galatasaray — Turkish pundit declares after 4-0 thrashing
Football
20.09.2026
Osimhen is coming to rescue Galatasaray — Turkish pundit declares after 4-0 thrashing
'You're nothing without Osimhen' – Angry fans attack Galatasaray coach and board after 4-0 Trabzonspor beating
Football
20.09.2026
'You're nothing without Osimhen' – Angry fans attack Galatasaray coach and board after 4-0 Trabzonspor beating
FIFA impose bans on Aghahowa, Ahmed Musa’s former clubs
Football
20.09.2026
FIFA impose bans on Aghahowa, Ahmed Musa’s former clubs
Chelle still sweating on Onuachu’s fitness following injury
Super Eagles
20.09.2026
Eric Chelle's Super Eagles suffer AFCON 2027 blow
Atletico vs Real Madrid: Simeone addresses 'bad blood' with Mourinho
Football
19.09.2026
Atletico vs Real Madrid: Simeone addresses 'bad blood' with Mourinho