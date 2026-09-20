Salah breaks Super Eagles icon’s record after humiliating Osimhen’s Galatasaray
Mohamed Salah has written his name into Trabzonspor history after producing a sensational display in the 4-0 demolition of Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray on Saturday.
The Egyptian forward surpassed a record held by former Super Eagles striker Anthony Nwakaeme after scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist in the emphatic victory at Papara Park.
Salah eclipses Nwakaeme record
Salah wasted little time making an impact against Galatasaray, contributing to three goals during the first half as Trabzonspor established a commanding advantage.
According to Opta Can, his performance initially saw him match a feat last achieved by Nwakaeme in September 2018, when the Nigerian became the last Trabzonspor player to contribute to three goals in a single game against Galatasaray.
Salah then went one step further after finding the net again in the second half. The former Liverpool star became the first Trabzonspor player to score a hat-trick against Galatasaray, setting a new benchmark in the fixture and completing a memorable individual performance.
His contribution also handed Trabzonspor one of their most emphatic victories over the Turkish giants, with Galatasaray unable to respond to the hosts’ relentless attacking display.
Nwakaeme left his mark at Trabzonspor
Nwakaeme remains one of the most popular Nigerian players to have represented Trabzonspor, enjoying two spells with the club and becoming a firm favourite among the supporters.
The forward established himself as one of the side’s most influential attackers through his versatility, finishing and ability to create opportunities for teammates.
Across 193 appearances for the Turkish club, Nwakaeme registered 50 goals and 48 assists, leaving behind an impressive record that helped turn him into a cult hero among the Clarets-Blues faithful.
Salah now has an opportunity to build his own legacy in Trabzon following his summer arrival. After breaking Nwakaeme’s record against Galatasaray, the Egyptian will be hoping Saturday’s performance is the beginning of a prolific spell in Turkey.