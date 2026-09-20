FIFA impose bans on Aghahowa, Ahmed Musa’s former clubs

FIFA has slapped four Turkish clubs, including former teams of Ahmed Musa and Julius Aghahowa, with three-window transfer bans over outstanding debts.

FIFA have imposed transfer bans on four Turkish clubs, including former homes of Nigerian football legends Julius Aghahowa and Ahmed Musa.

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Kayserispor, Sivasspor, Sariyer and Serik Belediyespor have all been prevented from registering new players for three transfer periods over outstanding debts linked to separate cases.

Kayserispor and Sivasspor hit with sanctions

Kayserispor and Sivasspor are among the three affected clubs competing in Türkiye’s second-tier 1. Lig, alongside Sariyer. Serik Belediyespor, meanwhile, plays in the third-tier 2. Lig.

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Kayserispor received sanctions relating to two separate cases, while Sivasspor, Sariyer and Serik Belediyespor were each punished over one case.

All four clubs face the same restriction, with the bans set to remain in place for three registration periods. That means the affected teams will be unable to strengthen their squads with new signings during the specified periods unless they resolve the financial issues behind the sanctions.

The bans, however, are not necessarily permanent for the duration of the three windows. FIFA can lift the restrictions if the clubs settle the outstanding debts connected to the cases, allowing them to resume registering new players.

Nigerian links add Super Eagles angle

The sanctions also carry a Nigerian connection, with Kayserispor and Sivasspor both having strong links to former and current Super Eagles players.

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Kayserispor previously had two Nigerian legends on its books, with Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Julius Aghahowa representing the Turkish club at different stages of their careers.

Sivasspor also boasts a notable Nigerian connection through Ahmed Musa, who previously played for the club. The Super Eagles captain joined Sivasspor in 2022 after leaving Kano Pillars and spent a period with the Turkish side before moving on.