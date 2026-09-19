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Sevilla vs Barcelona: Raphinha set all-time record as Blaugrana outmuscle Los Nervionenses

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:29 - 19 September 2026
Raphinha and Lamine Yamal's combination inspired Barcelona to another victory.
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Raphinha scored a scintillating hat-trick as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Sevilla 3-1, maintaining their perfect LALIGA record and securing his place in the club's history books for the best goalscoring start to a season.

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The Matchweek 7 clash at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Saturday evening pitted a high-flying Barcelona side against a surprisingly solid Sevilla team. 

While Luis García's Sevilla had enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, fuelled by a stout defence, they were ultimately blown away by the sheer individual brilliance of Raphinha. 

Eclipsing the early-season records of club legends like Lionel Messi and Cesar Rodriguez, the Brazilian winger's breathtaking form proved far too much for the Andalusian hosts to handle.

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