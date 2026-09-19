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Iheanacho celebrates Super Eagles recall by defeating Batman

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 20:46 - 19 September 2026
Kelechi Iheanacho celebrated his Super Eagles recall by scoring twice in Boluspor's 2-1 victory against Batman
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Kelechi Iheanacho marked his return to the Super Eagles setup in style by scoring twice as Boluspor came from behind to defeat Batman Petrolspor 2-1 in the Turkish 1. Lig.

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The Nigerian forward’s latest brace also extended his remarkable scoring run to eight consecutive matches, underlining the form that earned him a recall to the national team.

Iheanacho leads Boluspor comeback

Batman Petrolspor took the lead after 29 minutes through defender and captain Doria, leaving Boluspor facing an uphill battle at the 16 Mayıs Şehir Stadyumu.

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Iheanacho changed the game after the break, converting from the penalty spot on the hour mark to bring Boluspor level. The former Manchester City and Leicester City striker then completed the comeback five minutes from time, finding the net in the 85th minute to secure all three points for his side.

The brace took Iheanacho’s tally to 11 goals for the season and extended his extraordinary scoring streak to eight consecutive games.

His latest goals also continued a remarkable turnaround for a striker who had found himself outside Nigeria’s plans for much of the recent international cycle.

Super Eagles recall rewards red-hot form

Iheanacho’s resurgence has now earned him a place back in the Super Eagles squad for the first time since the 2025 Unity Cup.

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The 29-year-old was included in Nigeria’s squad for the October 6 friendly against Russia, giving him another opportunity to stake his claim under head coach Eric Chelle.

His consistent goalscoring form in Turkey could hardly have come at a better time for Nigeria, with the Super Eagles continuing to assess their attacking options.

For Iheanacho, however, the focus remains on maintaining his incredible run in front of goal. After scoring twice to turn defeat into victory against Batman Petrolspor, the Nigerian forward has once again given Chelle a timely reminder of what he can offer.

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