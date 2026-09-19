Incredible stat exposes David Raya's weakness

How Brighton capitalised on David Raya's 'weakness' to beat Arsenal.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has recorded the second-highest proportion of goals conceded from outside the penalty area in Premier League history, an incredible statistic exposed during his side's recent 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

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The incredible stat

The Spain international was scrutinised following the loss at the AmEx Stadium on September 19, where Opta analysts uncovered a damning historical metric regarding his positioning and shot-stopping from distance.

Among goalkeepers who have conceded 100 or more goals in the Premier League, Raya has conceded 20.6 percent of his total goals from outside the box.

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The 31-year-old has shipped a total of 160 goals in the English top flight across his spells with Brentford and Arsenal, with 33 of those strikes coming from long range.

20.6% - Among goalkeepers that have conceded 100+ goals in the Premier League, only Hans Segers (22% - 36/164) has conceded a higher proportion from outside the penalty area than David Raya (20.6% - 33/160).



Range. pic.twitter.com/s9Dr2tZbr5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2026

Only former Nottingham Forest, Wimbledon, and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hans Segers holds a worse record, having conceded 22 percent (36 out of 164) of his Premier League goals from outside the penalty area.

Brighton expose range weakness

The statistical anomaly was thrust into the spotlight following Arsenal's comprehensive defeat on the south coast, where Brighton exploited the vulnerability.

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Pascal Groß opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a powerful strike from outside the box that beat Raya at the near post.

Charalampos Kostoulas subsequently doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time, meaning Raya conceded two goals from two shots outside the penalty area in the first half alone.

Pascal Groß 🔵🎯



The Seagulls are off to a flyer against the Champions 😏



📺 Stream #BHAARS on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/0erRVw3tVm — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 19, 2026

Chema Andrés added a third in the 57th minute to compound a miserable afternoon for the North London club.

A surprising defensive flaw

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The revelation implies that shots from range remain a significant and disproportionate weakness for a player widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

Raya has secured three consecutive Premier League Golden Glove awards since joining Arsenal in 2023, claiming the 2023/24, 2024/25, and 2025/26 accolades.