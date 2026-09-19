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Brighton vs Arsenal: Shocker! Arteta's Gunners destroyed by Seagulls in stunning upset

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:56 - 19 September 2026
Arsenal had no answer for a rampant Brighton, losing 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.
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The Seagulls were on the front foot from the outset, with Ferdi Kadıoğlu firing over early and Charalampos Kostoulas forcing a smart save from David Raya. Arsenal had moments of their own, but Bruno Guimarães could only find the side netting from a tight angle.

Brighton took a deserved lead just after the half-hour mark when Pascal Groß curled a superb strike beyond Raya from outside the box.

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The hosts doubled their advantage before the break as Kostoulas was given too much space and arrowed a low drive into the bottom corner.

The second half brought no relief for Mikel Arteta’s side. Groß turned provider with a pinpoint corner that Chema Andrés met with a powerful header for his first Brighton goal, making it 3-0.

The result denies Arsenal the chance to break a long-standing 123-year record by starting the season with 8 straight wins, and lifts Brighton into third place.

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The Gunners drop to second behind Manchester City on goal difference heading into the international break.

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