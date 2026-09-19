He's not coming back to France — Zidane rules out star from National team

Zinedine Zidane has firmly ruled out a return to the France national team for Karim Benzema as he begins his reign as Les Bleus head coach.

The new France boss, who took over from World Cup winner Didier Deschamps, was speaking after naming his first squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

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Zidane was asked about the possibility of recalling the 38-year-old former Real Madrid striker. While full of praise for his old player, the new coach made it clear he is looking to the future.

Karim Benzema is on strike at Saudi club Al-Ittihad. Image: Imago

“I spent extraordinary years with him in Madrid. I adore him. He has played for France,” Zidane said.

🚨🇫🇷 OFFICIAL: France squad announced, the first list by Zinedine Zidane.



GKs: Maignan, Restes, Risser.



Defenders: Andy Diouf, Jacquet, Pierre Kalulu, Konaté, Koundé, Lacroix, Truffert, Upamecano.



Midfielders: Camavinga, Cherki, Da Cunha, Manu Koné, Rabiot, Zaïre-Emery.… pic.twitter.com/PMsNutPQdT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2026

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“Right now, I need to see younger players with the national team. That takes nothing away from his track record with the French national team or at club level.”

Zidane added: “I adore Karim. But he’s a certain age… I need to see younger players and what we will do together.”

Benzema’s last appearance for France came in a Nations League match against Croatia in 2022. He has not featured since, having stepped away from international duty after the 2022 World Cup.

Former France international Karim Benzema

The coach also closed the door on a return for N’Golo Kanté, citing similar reasons around age and the need for fresh blood.

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Zidane’s squad still features the same core of players who represented France at Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup, including Kylian Mbappé (who retains the captaincy), Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé and Dayot Upamecano.

However, five uncapped players are set for their senior debuts: Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul, Liverpool centre-back Jérémy Jacquet, Como midfielder Lucas Da Cunha, Inter Milan’s Andy Diouf and Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.