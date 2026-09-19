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This is perfect - Neymar leaves Olise completely stunned with surprise gift after historic Bayern hat-trick

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:26 - 19 September 2026
Barcelona Icon Neymar Surprises Afro-Nigerian Star Michael Olise With ‘Top’ Luxury Gift After Sensational Bayern Munich Hat-Trick
Barcelona Icon Neymar Surprises Afro-Nigerian Star Michael Olise With ‘Top’ Luxury Gift After Sensational Bayern Munich Hat-Trick
The notoriously quiet Bayern Munich winger couldn't hide his shock after receiving a surprise package from the ultimate Brazilian showman.
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  • Bayern Munich completely played Union Berlin off the park in a 7-0 blowout victory, with Harry Kane scoring his 101st Bundesliga goal to become the fastest player to hit a century in league history.

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  • Michael Olise stole the absolute spotlight of the night by scoring three brilliant goals and providing a world-class assist for the German giants.

  • Following the match, Olise was presented with a signed jersey featuring an inspirational career message from the former Barcelona and Brazil icon.

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Bayern Munich’s Afro-Nigerian sensation Michael Olise temporarily broke his signature nonchalant character after being presented with a signed jersey by his football idol, Neymar.

The 24-year-old winger put on a masterclass on Friday night, netting a stunning hat-trick and providing an assist in a 7-0 demolition of Union Berlin. But the biggest highlight of his week came off the pitch, courtesy of the Barcelona icon.

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A historic night at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich played Union Berlin off the park in a ruthless 7-0 Bundesliga destruction that will be remembered for two major milestones. 

Star striker Harry Kane reached a legendary milestone, taking his Bundesliga goal tally to 101 goals and reaching his century faster than any player in German league history.

Harry Kane celebrates a history night.
Harry Kane celebrates a history night.
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However, it was Michael Olise who stole the headlines. The incredibly talented winger was in unplayable form, hammering home a sensational hat-trick and providing a brilliant assist to keep Bayern flying high at the top of the table.

Breaking the silence for a Brazilian icon

Olise is notoriously famous across European football for his incredibly short, deadpan post-match interviews and his generally nonchalant public persona. But a surprise delivery from former Barcelona and PSG superstar Neymar completely broke the winger's cool exterior.

Michael Olise stars.
Michael Olise stars.

In a viral video shared by football media giants 433, Olise was presented with a special, custom-signed jersey directly from the Brazilian icon. 

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The gift left the young attacker so shocked that he spoke continuously for over 30 seconds, far longer than he ever has in a standard press zone. Gazing at the kit, a smiling Olise repeatedly muttered: 

"This is top... Now, this is top, this is perfect. It’s the one shirt I want, so, I'm happy."

An unexpected request from Neymar

The interaction took an even better turn when the presenter informed Olise that Neymar didn't just send the gift; he actually demanded a signed Bayern Munich jersey from Olise in return. 

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Olise gets his signed shirt from Neymar.
Olise gets his signed shirt from Neymar.

The Brazilian legend had handwritten a personal note on the fabric reading: "To Olise, all the best for your career."

A flattered Olise did not hesitate to agree to the swap, stating: "Of course, I’d sign a jersey for him." 

While Olise continues to represent France internationally, his rich Nigerian heritage keeps him heavily monitored by fans back home who love seeing the young star receive ultimate validation from one of the greatest entertainers in football history.

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