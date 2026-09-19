This is perfect - Neymar leaves Olise completely stunned with surprise gift after historic Bayern hat-trick

The notoriously quiet Bayern Munich winger couldn't hide his shock after receiving a surprise package from the ultimate Brazilian showman.

Bayern Munich completely played Union Berlin off the park in a 7-0 blowout victory, with Harry Kane scoring his 101st Bundesliga goal to become the fastest player to hit a century in league history.

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Michael Olise stole the absolute spotlight of the night by scoring three brilliant goals and providing a world-class assist for the German giants.

Following the match, Olise was presented with a signed jersey featuring an inspirational career message from the former Barcelona and Brazil icon.

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Bayern Munich’s Afro-Nigerian sensation Michael Olise temporarily broke his signature nonchalant character after being presented with a signed jersey by his football idol, Neymar.

The 24-year-old winger put on a masterclass on Friday night, netting a stunning hat-trick and providing an assist in a 7-0 demolition of Union Berlin. But the biggest highlight of his week came off the pitch, courtesy of the Barcelona icon.

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A historic night at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich played Union Berlin off the park in a ruthless 7-0 Bundesliga destruction that will be remembered for two major milestones.

Star striker Harry Kane reached a legendary milestone, taking his Bundesliga goal tally to 101 goals and reaching his century faster than any player in German league history.

Harry Kane celebrates a history night.

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However, it was Michael Olise who stole the headlines. The incredibly talented winger was in unplayable form, hammering home a sensational hat-trick and providing a brilliant assist to keep Bayern flying high at the top of the table.

Breaking the silence for a Brazilian icon

Olise is notoriously famous across European football for his incredibly short, deadpan post-match interviews and his generally nonchalant public persona. But a surprise delivery from former Barcelona and PSG superstar Neymar completely broke the winger's cool exterior.

Michael Olise stars.

In a viral video shared by football media giants 433, Olise was presented with a special, custom-signed jersey directly from the Brazilian icon.

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The gift left the young attacker so shocked that he spoke continuously for over 30 seconds, far longer than he ever has in a standard press zone. Gazing at the kit, a smiling Olise repeatedly muttered:

𝗡𝗘𝗬𝗠𝗔𝗥 𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗦 𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗧 🎁



Neymar surprised Olise with a signed shirt, and he made sure to return the gesture by sending a signed shirt of his own to Brazil. 🥹🇧🇷



𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐆𝐍𝐈𝐙𝐄 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄. 👊@CazeTVOficial pic.twitter.com/HIQ5fvdJWA — 433 (@433) September 18, 2026

"This is top... Now, this is top, this is perfect. It’s the one shirt I want, so, I'm happy."

An unexpected request from Neymar

The interaction took an even better turn when the presenter informed Olise that Neymar didn't just send the gift; he actually demanded a signed Bayern Munich jersey from Olise in return.

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Olise gets his signed shirt from Neymar.

The Brazilian legend had handwritten a personal note on the fabric reading: "To Olise, all the best for your career."

A flattered Olise did not hesitate to agree to the swap, stating: "Of course, I’d sign a jersey for him."