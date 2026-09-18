History made: 4 Africans who helped Brentford humiliate Alonso’s Chelsea to seal first home win in 88 years

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea left the Gtech Community Stadium completely broken as Keith Andrews' tactical substitutions engineered an absolute historic routing.

22-year-old fullback Michael Kayode put in a brilliant 69-minute shift, completely neutralising dangerous Chelsea winger Morgan Rogers to protect the fragile lead.

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Malian anchor Mamadou Sangare was unleashed from the bench in the second half, recording an immaculate 100% passing accuracy rate to choke out Chelsea's midfield transitions.

New Senegalese signing Malick Diouf made his official home debut alongside Burkina Faso international Dango Ouattara for a frantic final nine minutes to seal the three points.

Brentford flew up into third place in the Premier League after a sensational, historic 3-0 destruction of Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium.

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While Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago, and Fabio Carvalho grabbed the headlines with the goals, it was a masterclass driven by four incredible African players who locked down the pitch.

The massive win marks Brentford's first home league win against their West London rivals since 1938, exposing Chelsea’s chaotic defensive woes.

An 88-year curse finally shattered

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History belongs to those who dare, and on Friday night, Keith Andrews' Brentford team wrote their names into the folklore of the club.

Going into the match, the Bees had not tasted a home league victory against Chelsea since before the Second World War.

What was expected to be a highly tactical west London derby turned into an absolute nightmare for Xabi Alonso, whose side crumbled under intense second-half pressure.

The breakthrough arrived on the hour mark when Jaidon Anthony nodded home his very first goal for the club. Brazilian powerhouse Igor Thiago then capitalised on a loose Jordan Henderson pass to secure his first goal of the current campaign.

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Late substitute Fabio Carvalho provided the final mic-drop flourish in stoppage time, but the structural engine of this famous victory was completely fueled by African brilliance.

Kayode anchors the flank before the bench takes over

Italian-Nigerian fullback Michael Kayode was handed a starting role and put in an immensely disciplined 69-minute shift to frustrate Chelsea’s multi-million pound frontline.

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His standout contribution came in the 68th minute, with Brentford clinging to a fragile 1-0 lead.

Chelsea's Morgan Rogers looked certain to penetrate the penalty area at the byline, but Kayode's impeccable composure completely denied him access, forcing a harmless corner instead.

Before being replaced by Aaron Hickey, Kayode logged a 63% passing accuracy, completed three passes into the final third, made two line-breaking passes, and launched nine long throw-ins to keep the Blues pegged back.

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Once Kayode exited, Malian anchor Mamadou Sangare stepped onto the pitch to a raucous serenade from the home fans. Sangaré played for 21 minutes and put on an absolute clinic in midfield distribution and tracking.

He completed a flawless 100% of his passes, while contributing one vital tackle, one clearance, and one ball recovery to completely stifle Chelsea's attempts to build from the center.

Fresh legs seal a famous victory

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As the clock ticked down to the final ten minutes, Keith Andrews turned to his bench again to inject pure African energy into the team.

Senegalese teenager El Hadji Malick Diouf was handed his highly anticipated home debut, replacing goalscorer Jaidon Anthony for the final nine minutes.

Diouf made his presence felt immediately with seven sharp touches and an accurate line-breaking pass that kept Chelsea's backtracking defenders completely panicked.

Joining him in the double-substitution was Burkina Faso international Dango Ouattara. Coming on for Keane Lewis-Potter, Ouattara put on a brief but flawless cameo.

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He completed 100% of his total passes and recorded a perfect 100% accuracy rate on his long-ball deliveries.