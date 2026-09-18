Ballon d'Or: Yamal takes credit for Ferran Torres World Cup winner

Lamine Yamal explained his impact on Spain's World Cup triumph as he continues his aggressive World Cup campaign.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has defended his individual output at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, asserting his off-the-ball movement directly contributed to Spain securing the trophy against Argentina.

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Yamal highlights final impact

Spain won the tournament with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, converting a cut-back following a cross from Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro.

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While Yamal did not record an official assist on the sequence, the 19-year-old explained that his positioning manufactured the space required for the winning goal.

“For Ferran's goal in the World Cup final… I drew two defenders with me, and Pedro Porro was able to deliver the cross on his own,” Yamal told Movistar.

Appreciating tactical influence

The Spain international acknowledged that his raw statistics did not dominate the tournament, finishing the competition with one goal and one assist across seven appearances.

Despite the limited goalscoring volume, Yamal maintained that his gravity on the pitch proved vital for manager Luis de la Fuente's tactical system.

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“Drawing 2 or 3 opponents is not enough for me. I know I'm helping the team massively, but people don't realise that,” Yamal stated. “Only those who really understand football are the ones who appreciate these things.”

The Ballon d'Or campaign

The teenager's comments arrive amidst his ongoing public campaign for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, where he has consistently made bold statements regarding his candidacy.

Yamal previously claimed he deserves the individual accolade over Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembélé, and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, dismissing the reliance on goalscoring volume or specific club trophies to dictate the winner.