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Brentford vs Chelsea: Alonso in trouble as Blues extend unwanted record in humiliating defeat

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:40 - 18 September 2026
Chelsea conceded for the 21st Premier League game in a row as they lost 3-0 to Brentford at the GTech Community Stadium.
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Chelsea, playing without Joao Pedro, who was ruled out with an injury, were desperate to enter the international break with a win after a rough week. However, Brentford had other ideas.

Despite early spells of possession and territorial dominance, Xabi Alonso’s team failed to turn pressure into clear-cut chances and were ultimately punished for their lack of cutting edge.

Jaidon Anthony opened the scoring in the 61st minute with a close-range header after Jannik Schuster nodded on Mikkel Damsgaard’s corner.

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As the final 10 minutes arrived, Chelsea were so desperate for an equaliser that they allowed Kevin Schade to race away on the counter, and though his effort was saved by Martínez, Igor Thiago was there to slot home the rebound and open his account for the season.

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Alonso, who was now looking on in despair, watched as the final seconds brought a third when Schade delivered to the far post for Fábio Carvalho to bundle in.

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