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Ronaldo must perform or he won't play — Portugal coach says he doesn't care about past acheivements

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:39 - 18 September 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago
Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Jorge Jesus sent out a clear warning regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in Portugal's squad.
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New Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will only retain his place in the national team on merit, stating that the 41-year-old's past achievements will not influence his selection process ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

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Jesus prioritises merit over reputation

The veteran forward was named in Jesus's first 25-man squad since the 72-year-old manager replaced Roberto Martínez in July following Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup exit.

Addressing the media regarding Ronaldo's inclusion, Jesus clarified that the forward will be evaluated identically to his teammates.

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"His performance is what matters. The past doesn’t count," Jesus explained. "Cristiano is a player like all the others. If he is performing well, he will play. If he isn’t, he won’t."

"He has a different status and has won five Ballon d’Or awards, but does that influence my decisions? No," Jesus added. "But is he a different player? Absolutely."

Surviving World Cup criticism

Ronaldo's call-up arrives following a dismal 2026 World Cup campaign in North America, where his performances polarised audiences.

The forward drew criticism after recording just 25 touches during Portugal's opening 1-1 draw against DR Congo in June.

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He subsequently rebounded to score a brace during a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan on June 23, becoming the first male player to score in six separate World Cup tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026).

Despite the historic milestone, Portugal were ultimately eliminated in the Round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat to Spain on July 6.

Extending the international journey

Ronaldo initially hinted at international retirement following the elimination but opted to continue his national team career under Jesus.

The pair share an established working relationship, having recently collaborated at Al Nassr during the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League season.

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Critics in the Portuguese media questioned the decision to extend his international tenure, arguing that the team should transition away from the veteran striker rather than continuing to prioritise him.

Ronaldo, who won the 2016 UEFA European Championship with Portugal and currently holds the record for the most international goals in men's football with 146 goals, will have the opportunity to justify his inclusion when Portugal begin their Nations League title defence against Wales on September 24, before travelling to face Norway on September 27.

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