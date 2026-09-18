'Dowman is already better than Madueke' - Tuchel urged to dump Nigerian-born star by ex-Arsenal star

Ex-Arsenal striker Jay Bothroyd claims 16-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman is already better than Noni Madueke and urges Thomas Tuchel to pick him for England.

Former England international and Arsenal prodigy, Jay Bothroyd, has urged Thomas Tuchel to consider Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman for the Three Lions after declaring the teenager is already better than Noni Madueke.

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Bothroyd believes Dowman’s rapid emergence makes his omission from England’s latest squad more surprising than Madueke’s absence.

Dowman outshines Madueke in Arsenal victory

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Dowman was handed a starting role and wasted little time making his mark, opening the scoring in the seventh minute with a sensational solo effort before completing his brace two minutes into the second half.

Madueke, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea, also started and found the net in the 16th minute as the Gunners continued their impressive attacking display.

The performances prompted Bothroyd to make a bold comparison between the two Arsenal players while discussing England’s squad on Sky Sports News.

“For me, Max Dowman is better than Madueke now. If you’re gonna call up…if you’re gonna consider Max…Madueke, then you definitely have to look at Max Dowman.

“Max Dowman should be in that squad for me. There’s no doubt about that. And I feel like he’s gonna be the future of England, you know?”

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Bothroyd backs teenager for England future

Dowman’s age makes the argument particularly striking. At just 16, the Arsenal academy graduate is in his first season as a professional, yet he has already attracted attention with his performances against senior opposition.

Bothroyd believes the teenager’s development could put him firmly into Tuchel’s plans before England’s next major tournament.

“What is he, 16 now? This is his first season as a pro, right? Come them Euros he’s gonna be 18, right? 18 years old, Max Dowman, he’s gotta be in that squad. He keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s gonna be in that squad.”

The former England striker, who won one senior cap for his country, has therefore placed Dowman firmly into the conversation surrounding England’s next generation.

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