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Messi was the best — Yamal disputes Rodri Golden Ball with World Cup claim

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:47 - 18 September 2026
Lamine Yamal has openly declared Lionel Messi as the best player at the 2026 World Cup.
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Spain captain Rodri was named the tournament's best player after an incredible run, but Yamal believes Messi was the best.

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Speaking in an interview with Movistar+’s Universo Valdano, the Barcelona and Spain star said:

“For me, Leo Messi was the best player at the World Cup. Nobody expected a player at Leo’s age, even Leo himself, to be capable of doing those things at such a high level.”

Messi finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists as Argentina reached the final, only to lose 1-0 to Spain in extra time.

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Despite those numbers, FIFA’s technical study group handed the Golden Ball to Rodri for his controlling midfield displays throughout Spain’s triumphant campaign.

Lionel Messi || Imago
Lionel Messi || Imago

Messi had to settle for the Silver Ball, while Kylian Mbappé took the Bronze Ball and Golden Boot.

Yamal’s comments carry extra weight as a key member of the Spain side that ultimately lifted the trophy.

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The teenager has previously described Messi as the greatest player in history, even while naming Neymar as his personal idol, and has consistently spoken with admiration about the Argentine’s enduring quality.

Meanwhile, Yamal continues to make his case for the Ballon d'Or. The 19-year-old addressed the criteria for the prestigious award ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London, stating that the wrong metrics are being prioritised. 

“The Ballon d’Or has to be given to the best player in the world, and that's it. Not to a player who simply scores 80 goals, because when you score 80 goals, they give you the 'top-scorer' award of the season,” Yamal explained.

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