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Barcelona will not back me for Ballon d'Or — Rodri

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:43 - 15 September 2026
Rodri has confirmed that Barcelona will not support his Ballon d’Or campaign this year.
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The midfielder has explained that Barcelona will back teammate Lamine Yamal to win the prestigious award.

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Rodri, who won the award in 2024 while at Manchester City, revealed the club’s stance in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

Rodri in action for Barcelona | Imago
Rodri in action for Barcelona | Imago
Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d'Or award | Photo Credit: IMAGO
Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d'Or award | Photo Credit: IMAGO

“Ballon d’Or? The club has chosen to back Lamine,” Rodri said.

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“They say he’s the player most deserving of the award, and that’s completely legitimate.“I hope that a Spanish player wins."

Both Rodri and Yamal are among the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Yamal is chasing a first win after finishing runner-up last year, while Rodri is looking to reclaim the trophy he lifted two seasons ago.

Barcelona’s decision to throw their weight behind the 19-year-old winger reflects the club’s belief that Yamal’s performances for both club and country make him their strongest candidate.

Rodri, who joined the Catalan side from Manchester City this summer after rejecting Real Madrid, has accepted the position without complaint.

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The midfielder’s comments underline the internal hierarchy at Barcelona as the race for football’s most prestigious individual award intensifies.

Yamal, meanwhile, has fought his corner, insisting that he deserves the award.

Speaking on El Mundo de Valdano, broadcast by Movistar after Barcelona's dominant 4-2 win over Levante, Yamal was asked who he would give the Ballon d’Or to and offered a typically confident answer.

"Who would I give the Ballon d'Or to?" Yamal said. "I honestly believe there are perhaps only two players who are the best in the world, but I deserve it this year."

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