Vinicius Jr. and girlfriend mourn death of bodyguard, his wife after tragic motorbike accident

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. and his girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca, are mourning the loss of her bodyguard and his wife, who were killed in a tragic motorbike accident in Brazil.

The couple, identified as Rogerio Camilo Ramos and Paulla Regina Rodarte Camilo, were involved in the fatal crash on the BR-060 highway near Guapo, Brazil.

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Rogerio, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning.

His wife, Paulla, was rushed to the hospital after the accident but later died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Vinicius Jr.’s girlfriend mourn bodyguard

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Fonseca, who has been dating Vinicius Jr. since last year, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, expressing her profound grief.

"Earlier today I received the news about Camilo (our private security guard) and his wife," she wrote.

Vinicius looking disappointed || Imago

"I am heartbroken. Life is, indeed, fleeting, and in moments of sorrow like this, words seem inadequate—especially when faced with things we can never fully comprehend. All we can do is trust in God’s purpose."

She continued, praising her late bodyguard for his dedication and kindness. "Camilo, we will be eternally grateful for all the care, protection, wisdom, purity, and immense love you always showed our family.

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“Your presence was a safe haven, and your memory will live on forever in our hearts. We know that you and Paulla will now be little Heloísa’s guardian angels, watching over her from above. Down here, we will stand with the family to ensure she never feels alone."

In a later post, Fonseca conveyed her shock and disbelief over the sudden loss. "It still hasn’t sunk in… Camilo was with us in São Paulo just a short while ago—always so helpful, assisting me with the kids’ safety—and today he and his wife were in an accident and passed away.

Vinicius and Virginia Fonseca |Instagram

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“I’m in shock, heartbroken, and struggling to understand why, but no one can explain God’s plans… Rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the whole family; you can count on me for absolutely anything."