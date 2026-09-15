‘Richarlison will not play even if he's available’ - De Zerbi confirms striker is frozen out of the squad

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has aimed a sharp rebuke at exiled forward Richarlison, confirming the player remains frozen out of the squad.

Richarlison was in the starting lineup for Tottenham's disastrous 3-0 opening-day defeat to Brentford, a match that De Zerbi claimed they did not fight enough.

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The Brazilian international has since then been dropped from Spurs' 25-man Premier League squad after expressing his desire to leave the club last month.

Even with his team yet to score a goal in the league this season, De Zerbi made it clear there is no path back for last season's leading goalscorer.

De Zerbi shuts down Richarlison’s return

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De Zerbi announced on Monday that Richarlison will not be recalled for the upcoming Carabao Cup match against Liverpool, despite being eligible to play in cup competitions.

"Regarding Richarlison, you know the situation. Nothing has changed for the Carabao Cup or the Premier League," the Spurs boss stated firmly.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo Credit: Statmandave/X)

During a press conference ahead of the trip to Anfield, De Zerbi bluntly reminded journalists of that result when questioned about the forward's potential return.

When asked if Richarlison's career at the club was finished, De Zerbi retorted: "I don't know. That question is not for me.

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“However, we lost 3-0 at Brentford with Richarlison. Maybe you forgot. Just to remember." He added, "Richarlison will not play even if he's available. Not in the Carabao Cup, no."

The manager's comments quickly drew a reaction from the player on social media. Responding to a post from transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano quoting De Zerbi, the former Watford star posted a single crying emoji.

Richarlison of Tottenham || Imago

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Later, Richarlison shared a screenshot of De Zerbi's quote on his Instagram story, adding his own caption: "Why?" accompanied by a sad emoji.