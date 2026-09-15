We cannot win it - Rodri right off chance of Barcelona winning the Champions League

Despite a seamless transition to life at Barcelona, star midfielder Rodri has claimed that the club’s chances of winning the UEFA Champions League are slim.

Barcelona's recent dominance in La Liga, marked by consecutive league titles, has not translated into success on the continent.

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The club is desperate to end a 12-year wait for the Champions League trophy, a key factor behind the high-profile summer signing of the 30-year-old Spain captain.

The former Manchester City midfielder has quickly become a vital part of the team, recently helping them to a 4-2 win over Levante.

Rodri speaks on Barcelona’s UCL chances

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While Rodri has made an immediate impact, he offered a pragmatic view of the team's current position in Europe's hierarchy during a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo.

While expressing confidence in the squad's potential, Rodri was clear that an immediate Champions League victory is not a given.

Rodri in action for Barcelona | Imago

"The Champions League is achievable, but I don’t think we’re favourites," Rodri stated. "Obviously, I see it as a realistic title for us. It’s that final step we need to take to establish ourselves and show Europe what kind of team we are."

The midfielder emphasised that talent alone is not enough to conquer Europe. "You have to understand where we’re coming from and what it takes to become champions. This team still needs to polish several things to win it," he explained.

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"Players like me have come here partly for that, to help the team grow and provide something that I think is important when it comes to winning titles as unique as the Champions League."

Rodri believes that mastering these high-stakes situations is the key to advancing in the knockout stages.

"I don’t think the Champions League is a tournament where the best team necessarily wins. It’s a tournament of moments, and understanding those moments," he observed.

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"I think that’s perhaps the area where this team still has room to improve. But if you ask me whether we have a chance, that’s why I came here."

Rodri celebrating with his teammates || Imago

He suggested that a more pragmatic, solid approach might be more effective than all-out attack.

"It’s about controlling those moments that make the difference in a tie... Red cards, penalties, perhaps not conceding more than you should. All of those things determine whether you go through or go out," he said.