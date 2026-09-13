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Messi who? Raphinha shows Barcelona leadership by matching Argentine legend’s record

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:28 - 13 September 2026
Brazilian star Raphinha was made Barcelona captain at the start of the seasson and is proving exactly why with his performance
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Raphinha is showing exactly why Barcelona entrusted him with the captain’s armband, with the Brazilian winger matching one of Lionel Messi’s remarkable early-season records.

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The Barcelona star has been in sensational form under Hansi Flick, reaching nine LaLiga goal contributions in his first five matches after setting up both of his side’s goals in the opening half against Levante on Sunday.

Raphinha matches Messi’s Barcelona record

Raphinha has been at the heart of Barcelona’s excellent start to the 2026/27 campaign, producing six goals and three assists in his opening five league appearances.

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His latest contribution came against Levante, where he supplied both first-half assists as Flick’s side raced into an early lead.

That took his league tally to nine goal contributions, a figure that puts him alongside Messi in Barcelona’s record books.

Raphinha has become the first Barcelona player since Messi in 2017/18 to reach at least nine goal contributions in the opening five matches of a LaLiga campaign.

Messi had produced an even more extraordinary start that season, registering 10 goal contributions through five games, with nine goals and one assist.

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Raphinha therefore sits only one contribution behind the Argentine legend’s tally at the same stage, giving him a realistic chance of surpassing that mark before the current run of matches moves on.

Barcelona captain leading from the front

The numbers also underline how important Raphinha has become to Flick’s Barcelona. Beyond wearing the captain’s armband, the Brazilian is providing the attacking output expected from one of the team’s biggest stars.

His three assists have already matched his influence as a creator with his six goals, making him a constant threat from the opening weeks of the campaign.

There is still plenty of football to come against Levante, too, meaning Raphinha has another opportunity to add to his impressive numbers before the final whistle.

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If his current form continues, Barcelona could be watching the beginning of a truly remarkable individual campaign.

Matching Messi after five games is one thing. The prospect of Raphinha pushing beyond the legendary forward’s record makes this start even more intriguing.

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