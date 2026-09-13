Super Eagles: Iheanacho knocks on Eric Chelle’s door with 7th consecutive scoring apperance

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored or assisted 10 goals in six matches for Bursaspor.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored or assisted 10 goals in six matches for Bursaspor.

Super Eagles icon Kelechi Iheanacho is pushing for a return to the Nigerian national team fold with his latest performances

Kelechi Iheanacho is making it increasingly difficult for Eric Chelle to ignore him, with the Super Eagles striker extending his remarkable scoring run ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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The 29-year-old scored again for Bursaspor on Sunday, finding the net for a seventh consecutive league match and taking his tally to nine goals in seven appearances this season.

Iheanacho refuses to stop scoring

Iheanacho continued his remarkable run by putting Bursaspor ahead in the 16th minute of their 2-2 draw with Esenler Erokspor. He thought he had won the game for his side when he scored again in the 88th minute, but VAR ruled out the effort for offside.

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Even so, the first goal extended a remarkable sequence in which Iheanacho has scored in every league game he has played this season.

Bodrum FK, Iğdır FK, Fatih Karagümrük, Kayserispor, İstanbulspor, Manisa FK and Esenler Erokspor have all conceded against the former Manchester City academy graduate.

His numbers go beyond goals, too. Iheanacho has supplied two assists, giving him 11 goal involvements across the opening seven rounds of the Turkish 1. Lig.

That form has arrived at a particularly interesting time for Nigeria, with Chelle preparing to announce his squad for the September AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Chelle faces Iheanacho selection dilemma

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Iheanacho has not played for the Super Eagles since helping Nigeria win the 2025 Unity Cup, leaving him in the international wilderness despite his long-standing importance to the national team.

Chelle now has a difficult decision to make, especially with Victor Osimhen all but ruled out of the September fixtures and Paul Onuachu also nursing a niggle while facing scrutiny in Turkey after struggling to reproduce last season’s goalscoring form.

The Super Eagles face Madagascar on September 26 before taking on Guinea-Bissau three days later, while Russia await in a friendly on October 6.